PFF Press Pass – NFL previews for every matchup during preseason Week 2

By PFF Preview Team • Aug 15, 2018

The first full week of the 2018 NFL preseason schedule has come and gone, bringing with it several standout performances from rookies and veterans alike. Several first-rounders grabbed headlines early but other veterans took a step at righting their careers with some strong performances.

PFF’s Press Pass for Week 2 takes you deeper into the intriguing matchups for every game during the second full week of the preseason. Building on our features from last week, here are the budding storylines for all 16 games on the slate this weekend:

Thursday, August 16th

2017’s top offensive line carries on

After finishing last season as the highest-graded offensive line, Lane Johnson and company are once again one of the highest-graded units after the first week of the preseason with a pass-blocking grade of 79.9, good for first in the NFL. Offensive tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai finished the game with a pass-blocking grade of 87.1, which was third-highest among offensive linemen with at least 30 snaps last week. Chance Warmack finished the game with an overall grade of 66.2 through 27 snaps. If Warmack’s play betters that of returning starter Stefen Wisniewski, who finished the contest with a grade of 50.4, throughout the preseason, head coach Doug Pederson may have a tough decision ahead of him. – Lee Sifford

On the other-side of the ball, however, the preseason effect was clearly in play here as the Eagles defensive line did not look like the first ranked pass-rushing unit that made them so dominant a year ago. However, there were a few bright spots including Steven Means who led the defensive line with a pass-rushing productivity of 13.3 (tied for fifth out of 108 defensive linemen with at least 15 pass-rushing snaps). Fletcher Cox continued to dominate notching a sack and a quarterback hit on just six pass-rushing snaps while the combination of newly-acquired Eagles Michael Bennett and Haloti Ngata combined with Chris Long to not record a single pressure on 16 total snaps. – Lee Sifford

Finding clarity in New England’s secondary

Much has yet to be decided in the Patriots’ secondary as we move into the second week of the preseason. Stephon Gilmore has one starting cornerback spot locked down, but the side opposite Gilmore and slot duties seem to be up for grabs. Eric Rowe appears to be the frontrunner on the outside, and he played well against Washington, allowing one catch on two targets in his seven coverage snaps. Rookie second-round pick Duke Dawson could also be in the mix to make an early impact. In his preseason debut, Dawson allowed one reception for two yards in limited work. Others to monitor against the Eagles and throughout the rest of the preseason include veteran Jason McCourty and youngsters Ryan Lewis, J.C. Jackson, Jonathan Jones and Cyrus Jones. – Mike Johnson

The running back battle heats up

With Jeremy Hill and Mike Gillislee seemingly in a training camp battle for the final running back spot on the Patriots roster, Hill may have jumped out to an early advantage after Week 1 of the preseason. Hill ran with tremendous burst and showed elusive ability by forcing three missed tackles on just 13 touches. Hill was also a factor in the pass game with two receptions for 14 yards, which is something Gillislee has struggled with during his NFL career thus far. Since 2015, Gillislee has only recorded 16 receptions on 19 targets for 94 yards, while posting a receiving grade above 60.0 in only 7-of-29 games during that span. – Mike Johnson

Darnold & Bridgewater push for more snaps

It’s extremely hard not to root for former first-round pick Teddy Bridgewater, who made a triumphant return to football last week more than two years after he suffered a career-threatening knee injury. Bridgewater more than rose to the occasion, and performed well against defensive pressure, completing 2-of-2 passes for 14 yards, an impressive feat, given his circumstances. If Bridgewater continues to shine in game action, he could either force more playing time with the Jets starters or generate interest from other quarterback-needy teams, so either way it’ll be important for him to perform well and build upon the overall grade 63.8 that he earned last week. While the Jets will no doubt be looking for Bridgewater to impress, they’ll also be hoping to see quarterback Sam Darnold take the next step in his journey to becoming the team’s starter. The future face-of-the-franchise exploded onto the NFL stage with a spectacular debut against the Falcons last week, and was at his very best when he faced defensive pressure, completing 4-of-4 of his pressured attempts for 37 yards and a passer rating of 105.2 – the second-best mark among rookie quarterbacks. – Mark Chichester

Sans Guice, the running back battle continues

This week, the organization formally announced that rookie running back Derrius Guice tore his ACL during his debut, and that the former LSU playmaker would be lost for the entire season. It’s a devastating blow for offense, but the team will now need to move on and determine the next man up. As it stands, second-year running back Samje Perine and third-year back Rob Kelley will battle it out for the starting job. In last week’s game against the Patriots, Perine came out on top in the battle, as he amassed 31 rushing yards on seven carries, with just under half of his yards coming after contact. Kelley will need to bounce back from a lackluster performance last week if he’s to make a push for the starting job, as he managed just six rushing yards from his four attempts and he ended the contest with a running grade of just 63.6, which ranked behind Perine (75.8), Guice (83.2) and Kapri Bibbs (76.9). – Mark Chichester

Alex Smith’s debut

Washington fans didn’t get the chance to see their shiny new quarterback play in the team’s season opener against the New England Patriots, so all eyes will undoubtedly be on Alex Smith and Jay Gruden’s offense come Thursday night. Before being traded to the Nation’s capital, a rejuvenated Smith had a career year in Kansas City, where he ended the season with a career-high overall grade of 82.1 and spent the best part of the season shredding secondaries with a deadly deep ball. During the 2017 campaign, Smith led the league in both deep passer rating (131.4) and adjusted completion percentage on deep passes (54.8 percent) and according to reports, Smith has kept this aspect of his game very much alive during the team’s joint practices in Richmond this week. It’s going to be fascinating to see if Smith is able to continue from right where he left off last season. – Mark Chichester

An eye to the future in Pittsburgh

The Steelers surprised many on Day 2 of the 2018 NFL Draft when they traded up to select Mason Rudolph, the Oklahoma State product, in the third round. With Landry Jones (a career backup) and Joshua Dobbs (last year’s fourth-round pick) already on the roster, the Steelers signaled that they were already thinking about life after Ben Roethlisberger.

Rudolph brought in an impressive college resume, posting a 115.6 passer rating and a 51.1 percent adjusted completion percentage on deep passes (20-plus yards), but left fans wanting more in his first NFL action. He went 7-for-12 passing for 101 yards and an overall grade of 46.4. Landry Jones didn’t see as many snaps as Rudolph but made the most of his time by tossing a touchdown and completing 4-of-6 passes for an 80.8 overall grade. Dobbs saw 26 total snaps and limped to an overall grade of 65.5 as the Steeler’s backup quarterback battle is one of the more important ones in the NFL. With their debut performances in hand, the question to who Big Ben’s replacement will be in the coming years will be on everyone’s mind in the Steel City. – Andrew Russell

Toussaint pushing for backup running back spot?

With RB Le’Veon Bell still absent from camp, running backs James Conner and Fitzgerald Toussaint have seen increased opportunities. Last week against the Philadelphia Eagles, Toussaint earned an overall grade of 82.5, fifth highest among 131 running backs that recorded at least four carries. He gained 35 yards after contact (5.0 per carry) and broke two tackles on just seven carries, finding the end zone once as well. Conner also played well against the Eagles, earning a grade of 75.6 (13th among running backs) and averaging 4.3 yards after contact per carry. Conner is penciled in as the backup running back on the Steelers’ unofficial depth chart, but Toussaint could keep the pressure on with another strong showing against Green Bay. – Daniel Cohen

Packers cornerback battle after Week 1

After ranking 31st among NFL teams in cumulative coverage grade last season (54.9), the Green Bay Packers made it a point to address the cornerback position this offseason. They spent their first two draft picks on cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Josh Jackson, and they brought back CB Tramon Williams, who will likely start at corner on one side. With Alexander and last year’s top pick CB Kevin King dealing with injuries, the door is open for the Jackson and the rest of the corners to push for playing time this season. Eight different Packers cornerbacks saw at least 10 snaps against the Tennessee Titans last week, with Jackson leading the way with 33. None of the corners earned a game grade above 60.0, all grading in the bottom half of cornerbacks last week. Jackson did show promise though, allowing just one catch for nine yards on four targets into coverage (39.6 passer rating when targeted). We’ll see if anyone can separate themselves from the pack this week, as they attempt to contain a talented Steelers receiving corps that saw four of their six receivers earn grades over 65.0 last week. – Daniel Cohen

Friday, August 17th

Saturday, August 18th

Monday, August 20th

