PFF Edge

Includes:

  • PFF Player Grades
  • Fantasy Draft Tools, Rankings & More
  • New 2018 Fantasy Playbook
  • New 2018 QB Annual
Get PFF Edge Learn More
$9.99/mo or $39.99/yr

PFF Elite

Our complete subscription, featuring all of EDGE, plus:

  • New Premium Stats 2.0
  • New PFF Greenline Game Picks
  • DFS Optimizer
  • ELITE Facebook Group
Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

Featured Elite Tools

Premium Stats Version 2

Premium Stats 2.0

The Best Advanced Stats Database

Go beyond traditional stats with PFF metrics like QB Adjusted Completion %, RB Elusive Rating, CB Coverage Snaps, and dozens of other performance stats.

Click here
Greenline

PFF Greenline

Spread, Moneyline and Over/Under Picks

Greenline is a pick dashboard with exclusive game data and spread analysis.

Click here

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

PFF NFL Video Breakdown – projecting the NFL's rookies of the year

By PFF Analysis Team • Aug 30, 2018
Aug 25, 2018; Carson, CA, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith (10) runs after a second half catch as Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Rayshawn Jenkins (25) defends at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Senior analysts Zac Robinson and Sam Monson look ahead to the 2018 NFL season and use PFF data to project the top rookies of the year. They discuss players such as Baker Mayfield, Tre’Quan Smith and Roquan Smith.

Sign up for PFF Elite to dive into our Premium Stats 2.0 for more data on every player, on every other play, of every other game in the preseason into the regular season.

Be sure to subscribe to the PFF YouTube channel and the PFF Forecast for more exclusive content!

PFF NFL Video Breakdown Series – Preseason

Premium Stats 2.0 Game of the Week | Preseason Week 1, Big-Time Throws | J.J. Watt bounce back? | Teams set to regress in 2018 | James Washington | Jalen Ramsey | Trey Burton’s versatility | Chicago’s exciting offense | Preseason Week 2, Big-Time Throws | Best Supporting Casts

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare