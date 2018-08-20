PFF Edge

Includes:

  • PFF Player Grades
  • Fantasy Draft Tools, Rankings & More
  • New 2018 Fantasy Playbook
  • New 2018 QB Annual
Get PFF Edge Learn More
$9.99/mo or $39.99/yr

PFF Elite

Our complete subscription, featuring all of EDGE, plus:

  • New Premium Stats 2.0
  • New PFF Greenline Game Picks
  • DFS Optimizer
  • ELITE Facebook Group
Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

Featured Elite Tools

Premium Stats Version 2

Premium Stats 2.0

The Best Advanced Stats Database

Go beyond traditional stats with PFF metrics like QB Adjusted Completion %, RB Elusive Rating, CB Coverage Snaps, and dozens of other performance stats.

Click here
Greenline

PFF Greenline

Spread, Moneyline and Over/Under Picks

Greenline is a pick dashboard with exclusive game data and spread analysis.

Click here

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

PFF NFL Video Breakdown – Preseason Week 2 game recaps

By PFF Analysis Team • Aug 20, 2018
Aug 18, 2018; Nashville, TN, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston (3) celebrates after a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The PFF team gives you the top-five grades for every matchup, on every side of the ball from all the action during the NFL’s preseason Week 2 slate of games.

Sign up for PFF Elite to dive into our Premium Stats 2.0 for more Allen data as well as every other player, on every other play, of every other game in the preseason into the regular season.

Be sure to subscribe to the PFF YouTube channel and the PFF Forecast for more exclusive content!

PFF NFL Video Breakdown Series

Baker Mayfield | Josh Allen | Sam Darnold | What is Khalil Mack’s worth? | Premium Stats 2.0 Game of the Week | Preseason Week 1, Big-Time Throws | J.J. Watt bounce back? | Teams set to regress in 2018 | James Washington | Jalen Ramsey

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare