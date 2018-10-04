NFL Week 5 CBS Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals Preview

By PFF Preview Team • Oct 4, 2018

Dalton punishing the blitz

Blitzing Andy Dalton has not yielded good results for the defense so far this season. In 2018, Dalton’s passer rating jumps 41.8 points on plays where he is blitzed.

Eifert’s early exit

Tyler Eifert has had trouble staying healthy throughout his career, and will now have played less than 450 snaps in three straight seasons.

Atkins still dominating

Geno Atkins has remained a dominant force up front, having racked up 26 total pressures in just four games thus far, second-most among all interior defenders.

Bates looking like a steal

2018 second round draft pick Jessie Bates is off to a great start for the Bengals. He has played more snaps than any safety this season (302 snaps), and he has graded out as the fourth-best rookie defensive back.

Tannehill’s third-down struggles

Ryan Tannehill has earned just a 49.2 overall grade on third downs this season, 32nd in the league. He is also throwing past the sticks on just 36.7% of throws, which is the lowest rate in the league so far.

Receivers getting the job done

The Dolphins wide receiver group has been one of the most productive in the league this season. They collectively rank third both in yards per route run and passer rating when targeted.

Taylor’s among the best

Vincent Taylor has been among the league’s best at stopping the run this season. Among interior defenders, his 16.3% run stop percentage ranks second.

Fitzpatrick Island?

Minkah Fitzpatrick is quickly making a name for himself in the league as a top slot cornerback. Quarterbacks have just a 33.1 passer rating when targeting Fitzpatrick, which is the second-lowest passer rating allowed among all cornerbacks.

Key matchup

