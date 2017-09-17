NFL QB Overview from Week 2

By PFF Analysis Team • Sep 20, 2017

Every week at PFF we will give you a grade and statistical update on all NFL quarterbacks. Each image contains a number of traditional and advanced stats, including, of course, overall PFF grade which can be found as part of a PFF Edge subscription. Early in the season, sample sizes are small and numbers can vary greatly, so for that reason, the quarterbacks are organized by division for the first few weeks. Full quarterback rankings through Week 2 can be found as part of PFF Edge.

AFC East

Buffalo Bills – QB Tyrod Taylor

Miami Dolphins – QB Jay Cutler

New York Jets – QB Josh McCown

New England Patriots – QB Tom Brady

It was a bounceback effort from Brady whose 90.1 game grade led the NFL this week. He had an adjusted completion percentage of 100.0 percent on deep (20-plus yard) throws, going 4-for-5 for 102 yards and a touchdown to go with an end zone drop by TE Rob Gronkowski. Brady was outstanding when pressured, going 9-for-11 for 210 yards and two touchdowns, good for a perfect passer rating of 158.3.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals – QB Andy Dalton

Cleveland Browns – QB DeShone Kizer

Baltimore Ravens – QB Joe Flacco

Pittsburgh Steelers – QB Ben Roethlisberger

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts – QB Jacoby Brissett

Jacksonville Jaguars – QB Blake Bortles

Houston Texans – QB Deshaun Watson

There’s no denying that Watson has looked like a rookie in the early going as there have been a few mis-reads of coverage that have yet to come back to bite. His rushing touchdown against the Bengals was spectacular, and the only touchdown in the game, so his athleticism appears to play at the NFL level, but there’s still a lot of work to do in the passing game. It should be noted that Watson has been playing behind a Texans offensive line that ranks dead last in pass blocking efficiency.

Tennessee Titans – QB Marcus Mariota

AFC West

Denver Broncos – QB Trevor Siemian

Los Angeles Chargers – QB Philip Rivers

Kansas City Chiefs – QB Alex Smith

Smith posted another solid outing and continues to distribue the ball effectively to his playmakers. Smith took what the defense gave him, as certain points in the game required him to get the ball out quickly with a fierce Eagles pass rush closing in. The two biggest stats for Smith through two weeks is he leads the NFL in deep passing yards at 257, and has the third-best passer rating under pressure at 123.2.

Oakland Raiders – QB Derek Carr

Carr was again razor sharp with his accuracy in the Raiders quick passing attack that sits him with the quickest time-to-throw (TTT) in the NFL at 1.97 through two weeks. Arguably the best go ball and back shoulder fade thrower, Carr found Michael Crabtree for two touchdowns on such throws. Carr has been the least pressured quarterback thus far with just 14.3 percent of his throws coming under duress.

NFC East

Dallas Cowboys – QB Dak Prescott

With virtually no running game, and a defense that couldn’t slow down the Broncos attack, Prescott was forced to shoulder the load throughout. The Broncos defense forces quarterbacks to play a pinpoint game, with their accuracy and movement in the pocket, and Prescott didn’t quite do enough to consistently keep up the pace. He forced a number of back shoulder throws in attempt to get back in the game that fell either incomplete, with Dez Bryant playing defense to break up interceptions on a couple of occasions. Prescott was under pressure 40 percent of his snaps, third-most in his career.

Philadelphia Eagles – QB Carson Wentz

Wentz has had similar games in weeks one and two showing his accuracy and athleticism to make big plays, to go along with a number of turnover worthy plays including some poor ball security in the pocket. He showed a lot of positive plays last week getting through progressions cleaner with better accuracy to backside dig routes. Wentz needs to find more completions under pressure, as his 45.0 percent adjusted completion percentage is last in the NFL through two weeks

New York Giants – QB Eli Manning

Washington Redskins – QB Kirk Cousins

NFC North

Chicago Bears – QB Mike Glennon

Detroit Lions – QB Matthew Stafford

Green Bay Packers – QB Aaron Rodgers

It was an uncharacteristic game of shoddy ball security for Rodgers who had three turnover-worthy plays that included two dropped interceptions and a bad fumble/lateral under pressure. His one interception was partially on his receiver, but regardless, this was a game in which Rodgers put the ball in harm’s way more than usual. On passes thrown at least 10 yards down the field, Rodgers finished 3-for-8 for 68 yards and a touchdown

Minnesota Vikings – QB Sam Bradford

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – QB Jameis Winston

Winston got off to a good start with his inventory of throws on display. Winston worked well in quick game, timing routes to the outside and up the seams all game. Winston attempted the exact same number of passes outside the numbers as he did between the numbers (15 each). Most importantly, he avoided the big mistake with zero turnover worthy plays.

Atlanta Falcons – QB Matt Ryan

Carolina Panthers – QB Cam Newton

New Orleans Saints – QB Drew Brees

Brees played a strong game against New England, but the 20-0 first quarter defecit was too much to overcome. He sprinkled the field with big-time throws, putting perfect passes into tight windows, though there were a handful of key misses that came back to bite. His 113 yards on deep (20-plus yard) passes ranked second in the NFL this week. Overall, Brees has been excellent this season, but the New Orleans defense has been historically bad.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers – QB Brian Hoyer

Arizona Cardinals – QB Carson Palmer

Los Angeles Rams – QB Jared Goff

Seattle Seahawks – QB Russell Wilson

Wilson was lucky to escape the game without throwing an interception as he finished with four turnover-worthy plays, including overthrows into coverage and an ill-advised heave into the end zone that fell incomplete. It’s a script we’ve seen in recent years, however, as Wilson struggles through a game but still finds a way to make magic at the end. That’s just what he did on the game-winning touchdown, escaping multiple pressures and firing a strike along the sideline in the end zone.