PFF Edge

Be prepared for every snap of the 2017 season with PFF Fantasy and NFL Player Grades.

Get PFF Edge Learn More
$39.99/yr

PFF Elite

The very best of PFF. Our full access pass elevates your football IQ to genius level.    

Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

NFL News

PFF has the latest news for all 32 NFL football teams and the players on each roster, with unique insights from our exclusive performance data.

Miami's Reshad Jones was the highest graded safety in Week 5

By Brett Whitefield • Miami Dolphins Reshad Jones • Oct 11, 2017
MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 27: Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare