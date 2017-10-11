Miami's Reshad Jones was the highest graded safety in Week 5
By Brett Whitefield • Miami Dolphins • Reshad Jones • Oct 11, 2017MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 27: Reshad Jones #20 of the Miami Dolphins reacts after a play during the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Sun Life Stadium on December 27, 2015 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)
- Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was the top graded safety Week 5 with a game grade of 91.8. Jones made serious contributions in coverage, run defense, and as a pass-rusher and even scored a touchdown on a fumble return.
- Versus the pass, Jones didn’t give up a catch and was only targeted one time on 33 cover snaps. Jones also came up to make two tackles resulting in an offensive failure, one for a short gain and one for no gain. He also picked up a sack on one of his five pass-rush snaps.
- Defending the run Jones was brilliant, picking up an additional two stops, including a tackle for a loss, and finishing the week with the second highest run-stop percentage among safeties at 10.0 percent.
- On the season, Jones ranks 11th among safeties with an overall grade of 84.6. He has been elite versus the run all season and has the top run defense grade among safeties at 91.7. Jones has the third highest run-percentage when lined up within eight yards of the line of scrimmage at 11.1 percent.