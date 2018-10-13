NFL Analysis

Every Week 6 broadcast preview

By PFF Preview Team • Oct 13, 2018
Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.

Thursday, October 11th

Philadelphia Eagles @ New York Giants – NFL Network, 8:20 PM

Sunday, October 14th

Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets – CBS, 1:00 PM
Carolina Panthers @ Washington Redskins – FOX, 1:00 PM
Chicago Bears @ Miami Dolphins – FOX, 1:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX, 1:00 PM
Seattle Seahawks @ Oakland Raiders – FOX, 1:00 PM
Pittsburgh Steelers @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS, 1:00 PM
Los Angeles Chargers @ Cleveland Browns – CBS, 1:00 PM
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans – CBS, 1:00 PM
Arizona Cardinals @ Minnesota Vikings – FOX, 1:00 PM
Los Angeles Rams @ Denver Broncos – FOX, 4:05 PM
Baltimore Ravens @ Tennessee Titans – CBS, 4:25 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Dallas Cowboys – CBS, 4:25 PM
Kansas City Chiefs @ New England Patriots – NBC, 8:20 PM

Monday, October 15th

San Francisco 49ers @ Green Bay Packers – ESPN, 8:15 PM

