Every Week 6 broadcast preview
By PFF Preview Team • Oct 13, 2018Nov 19, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws in the pocket against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.