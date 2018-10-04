Every Week 5 broadcast preview
Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.
Here are all the broadcast previews, provided as they are published, for all the NFL games during Week 5:
Thursday, October 4th
Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots – NFL Network, 8:20 PM
Sunday, October 7th
Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS, 1:00 PM
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions – FOX, 1:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers – FOX, 1:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns – CBS, 1:00 PM
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets – CBS, 1:00 PM
New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers – FOX, 1:00 PM
Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills – CBS, 1:00 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs – CBS, 1:00 PM
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS, 4:05 PM
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX, 4:25 PM
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX, 4:25 PM
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX, 4:25 PM
Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans – NBC, 8:20 PM
Monday, October 8th
Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints – ESPN, 8:15 PM
[Editor’s note: These previews will be published over the course of Thursday and Friday afternoons every week.]