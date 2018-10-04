PFF Edge

Includes:

  • PFF Player Grades
  • Fantasy Draft Tools, Rankings & More
  • New 2018 Fantasy Playbook
  • New 2018 QB Annual
Get PFF Edge Learn More
$9.99/mo or $39.99/yr

PFF Elite

Our complete subscription, featuring all of EDGE, plus:

  • New Premium Stats 2.0
  • New PFF Greenline Game Picks
  • DFS Optimizer
  • ELITE Facebook Group
Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

Featured Elite Tools

Premium Stats Version 2

Premium Stats 2.0

The Best Advanced Stats Database

Go beyond traditional stats with PFF metrics like QB Adjusted Completion %, RB Elusive Rating, CB Coverage Snaps, and dozens of other performance stats.

Click here
Greenline

PFF Greenline

Spread, Moneyline and Over/Under Picks

Greenline is a pick dashboard with exclusive game data and spread analysis.

Click here

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

Every Week 5 broadcast preview

By PFF Preview Team • Oct 4, 2018
Sep 9, 2018; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.

Here are all the broadcast previews, provided as they are published, for all the  NFL games during Week 5:

Thursday, October 4th

Indianapolis Colts @ New England Patriots – NFL Network, 8:20 PM

Sunday, October 7th

Miami Dolphins @ Cincinnati Bengals – CBS, 1:00 PM
Green Bay Packers @ Detroit Lions – FOX, 1:00 PM
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers – FOX, 1:00 PM
Baltimore Ravens @ Cleveland Browns – CBS, 1:00 PM
Denver Broncos @ New York Jets – CBS, 1:00 PM
New York Giants @ Carolina Panthers – FOX, 1:00 PM
Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills – CBS, 1:00 PM
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Kansas City Chiefs – CBS, 1:00 PM
Oakland Raiders @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS, 4:05 PM
Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers – FOX, 4:25 PM
Los Angeles Rams @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX, 4:25 PM
Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX, 4:25 PM
Dallas Cowboys @ Houston Texans – NBC, 8:20 PM

Monday, October 8th

Washington Redskins @ New Orleans Saints – ESPN, 8:15 PM

 

[Editor’s note: These previews will be published over the course of Thursday and Friday afternoons every week.]

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare