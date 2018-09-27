PFF Edge

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

Every NFL Week 4 Broadcast Preview

By PFF Preview Team • Sep 27, 2018
Sep 23, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.

Here are all the broadcast previews, provided as they are published, for all the  NFL games during Week 4:

Thursday, September 27

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams – NFL Network, 8:20 PM

Sunday, September 30

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans – FOX, 1:00 PM
Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX, 1:00 PM
New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX, 1:00 PM
Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS, 1:00 PM
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS, 1:00 PM
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – CBS, 1:00 PM
Buffalo Bills @ Green Bay Packers – CBS, 1:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears – FOX, 1:00 PM
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX, 4:05 PM
Cleveland Browns @ Oakland Raiders – FOX, 4:05 PM
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS, 4:25 PM
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants – CBS, 4:25 PM
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers – NBC, 8:20 PM

Monday, October 1

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – ESPN, 8:15 PM

[Editor’s note: These previews will be published over the course of Thursday and Friday afternoons every week.]

