Every NFL Week 4 Broadcast Preview
Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.
Here are all the broadcast previews, provided as they are published, for all the NFL games during Week 4:
Thursday, September 27
Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams – NFL Network, 8:20 PM
Sunday, September 30
Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans – FOX, 1:00 PM
Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX, 1:00 PM
New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX, 1:00 PM
Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS, 1:00 PM
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS, 1:00 PM
Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – CBS, 1:00 PM
Buffalo Bills @ Green Bay Packers – CBS, 1:00 PM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears – FOX, 1:00 PM
Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX, 4:05 PM
Cleveland Browns @ Oakland Raiders – FOX, 4:05 PM
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS, 4:25 PM
New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants – CBS, 4:25 PM
Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers – NBC, 8:20 PM
Monday, October 1
Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – ESPN, 8:15 PM
[Editor’s note: These previews will be published over the course of Thursday and Friday afternoons every week.]