Every NFL Week 4 Broadcast Preview

By PFF Preview Team • Sep 27, 2018

Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.

Here are all the broadcast previews, provided as they are published, for all the NFL games during Week 4:

Thursday, September 27

Minnesota Vikings @ Los Angeles Rams – NFL Network, 8:20 PM

Sunday, September 30

Philadelphia Eagles @ Tennessee Titans – FOX, 1:00 PM

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys – FOX, 1:00 PM

New York Jets @ Jacksonville Jaguars – FOX, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals @ Atlanta Falcons – CBS, 1:00 PM

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts – CBS, 1:00 PM

Miami Dolphins @ New England Patriots – CBS, 1:00 PM

Buffalo Bills @ Green Bay Packers – CBS, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Chicago Bears – FOX, 1:00 PM

Seattle Seahawks @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX, 4:05 PM

Cleveland Browns @ Oakland Raiders – FOX, 4:05 PM

San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Chargers – CBS, 4:25 PM

New Orleans Saints @ New York Giants – CBS, 4:25 PM

Baltimore Ravens @ Pittsburgh Steelers – NBC, 8:20 PM

Monday, October 1

Kansas City Chiefs @ Denver Broncos – ESPN, 8:15 PM

[Editor’s note: These previews will be published over the course of Thursday and Friday afternoons every week.]