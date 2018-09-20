PFF Edge

Includes:

  • PFF Player Grades
  • Fantasy Draft Tools, Rankings & More
  • New 2018 Fantasy Playbook
  • New 2018 QB Annual
Get PFF Edge Learn More
$9.99/mo or $39.99/yr

PFF Elite

Our complete subscription, featuring all of EDGE, plus:

  • New Premium Stats 2.0
  • New PFF Greenline Game Picks
  • DFS Optimizer
  • ELITE Facebook Group
Get PFF Elite Learn More
$34.99/mo or $199.99/yr

Featured Elite Tools

Premium Stats Version 2

Premium Stats 2.0

The Best Advanced Stats Database

Go beyond traditional stats with PFF metrics like QB Adjusted Completion %, RB Elusive Rating, CB Coverage Snaps, and dozens of other performance stats.

Click here
Greenline

PFF Greenline

Spread, Moneyline and Over/Under Picks

Greenline is a pick dashboard with exclusive game data and spread analysis.

Click here

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

Every NFL Week 3 Broadcast Preview

By PFF Preview Team • Sep 20, 2018
Sep 16, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during warmups prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Beyond providing data for all 32 NFL teams, PFF also supports network broadcasters with game-preview packets that are used to enhance the in-game experience for fans and viewers. These previews feature the same information our broadcast partners use for team research and in-game production.

Here are all the broadcast previews for every weekend NFL game in Week 3:

Sunday, September 22

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – CBS, 1:00 PM

San Francisco 49ers @ Kansas City Chiefs – FOX, 1:00 PM

Oakland Raiders @ Miami Dolphins – CBS, 1:00 PM

New Orleans Saints @ Atlanta Falcons – FOX, 1:00 PM

Buffalo Bills @ Minnesota Vikings – CBS, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis Colts @ Philadelphia Eagles – FOX, 1:00 PM

Green Bay Packers @ Washington Redskins – FOX, 1:00 PM

Cincinnati Bengals @ Carolina Panthers – CBS, 1:00 PM

Denver Broncos @ Baltimore Ravens – CBS, 1:00 PM

New York Giants @ Houston Texans – FOX, 1:00 PM

Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams – CBS, 4:05 PM

Chicago Bears @ Arizona Cardinals – FOX, 4:25 PM

Dallas Cowboys @ Seattle Seahawks – FOX, 4:25 PM

New England Patriots @ Detroit Lions – NBC, 8:20 PM

 

Monday, September 23

Pittsburgh Steelers @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers – ESPN, 8:20 PM

 

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare