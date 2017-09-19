PFF Edge

Dolphins suspend LB Timmons indefinitely

By Brett Whitefield • Miami Dolphins Lawrence Timmons • Sep 19, 2017
DAVIE, FL - MAY 23: Lawrence Timmons #94 of the Miami Dolphins talks to the media after the team's OTAs on May 23, 2017 at the Miami Dolphins training facility in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)
  • The Miami Dolphins have announced the indefinite suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons. Timmons reportedly disappeared from the team and without contact upon dealing with a personal matter. He did not report for the team’s game in Los Angeles. Timmons was signed this offseason to be a starter in the middle of the Dolphins defense.
  • Timmons showed he could be a good fit in the Dolphins defense during the preseason. In preseason Week 4 against the Eagles he earned an overall grade of 82.4 while registering four defensive stops, two pressures including a quarterback hit, and two passes defended including an interception.
  • Last year Timmons really struggled, earning an overall grade of just 43.5, which ranked 73rd among linebackers.

