Dolphins suspend LB Timmons indefinitely
By Brett Whitefield • Miami Dolphins • Lawrence Timmons • Sep 19, 2017
- The Miami Dolphins have announced the indefinite suspension of linebacker Lawrence Timmons. Timmons reportedly disappeared from the team and without contact upon dealing with a personal matter. He did not report for the team’s game in Los Angeles. Timmons was signed this offseason to be a starter in the middle of the Dolphins defense.
- Timmons showed he could be a good fit in the Dolphins defense during the preseason. In preseason Week 4 against the Eagles he earned an overall grade of 82.4 while registering four defensive stops, two pressures including a quarterback hit, and two passes defended including an interception.
- Last year Timmons really struggled, earning an overall grade of just 43.5, which ranked 73rd among linebackers.