Best 2019 NFL Draft player fits for each team in the AFC East

By Michael Renner • Apr 1, 2019

Just last week, we took a look at every NFL team’s 2019 NFL Draft needs as a general overview, and with that list in hand, Senior Analyst Mike Renner details out his best prospect fits for each team across the league.

After looking at the draft player fits for the NFC North and the NFC East, we’re going to head across to the AFC East and examine the prospects that not only fit the need for each team but also correspond to the team’s draft position.

With Jerry Hughes and Lorenzo Alexander getting up there in age, the Bills should look to replenish their pass rush. While there’s certainly an abundance of second-round talent at the edge position, the Bills could also look to Florida State’s Brian Burns in the first round, a player who ranked fifth among the 104 FBS edge defenders with 300-plus pass-rush snaps in pass-rush grade (90.4) this past season, recording 51 hurries, 10 hits and eight sacks in the process.

Although they need a quarterback, the acquisition of veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick means that they’ll probably punt on taking an early-round signal-caller. One area they need to fill immediately, however, is offensive line. After losing right tackle Ja’Wuan James in free agency and after the release of veteran guard Josh Sitton, the Dolphins need men in place to keep Fitzpatrick upright. Taking Jawaan Taylor makes a lot of sense for the team, as he’s a guy that can step in opposite Laremy Tunsil from Day 1.

With Rob Gronkowski set to ride off into the sunset, the Patriots are in dire need of an outside receiving threat, especially after being thin in that regard a season ago. Players like Terry McLaurin out of Ohio State and Emmanuel Hall out of Missouri would make plenty of sense for a team that lacks speed on the outside.

It what seems like a perennial event, the Jets will enter the NFL Draft in need of a difference maker from the edge of their defensive line. Luckily enough, they’re in a great spot to pick such a talent this year, as a top-three pick will almost guarantee a player like Josh Allen or even Nick Bosa.