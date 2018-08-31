PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.
ReFocused, NFL Preseason Week 4: All game recaps and analysis
By PFF Analysis Team •
Aug 31, 2018
Aug 30, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.