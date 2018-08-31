PFF Edge

NFL Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player grades and signature stats to analyze the performance of each NFL team and player.

ReFocused, NFL Preseason Week 4: All game recaps and analysis

By PFF Analysis Team • Aug 31, 2018
Aug 30, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) runs the ball against Detroit Lions defensive end Anthony Zettel (69) during the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

PFF’s ReFocused series this season features immediate takeaways and a key to the victory from two Senior Analysts who graded the performance, watching every player, on every play of the game. For more data and analysis from the game, utilize our Premium Stats 2.0 dashboard to expand your knowledge on the key players, signature stats and much more.

Thursday, August 30th

Cleveland Browns 35, Detroit Lions 17

Miami Dolphins 34, Atlanta Falcons 7

Indianapolis Colts 27, Cincinnati Bengals 26

New England Patriots 17, New York Giants 12

Philadelphia Eagles 10, New York Jets 9

Pittsburgh Steelers 39, Carolina Panthers 24

Baltimore Ravens 30, Washington Redskins 20

Jacksonville Jaguars 25, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10

Houston Texans 14, Dallas Cowboys 6

New Orleans Saints 28, Los Angeles Rams 0

Buffalo Bills 28, Chicago Bears 27

Minnesota Vikings 13, Tennessee Titans 3

Kansas City Chiefs 33, Green Bay Packers 21

Denver Broncos @ Arizona Cardinals

Los Angeles Chargers @ San Francisco 49ers

Oakland Raiders @ Seattle Seahawks

