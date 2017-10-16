NFL Week 6 Sunday Standouts: Offense

By Gordon McGuinness • Oct 16, 2017

A wild and wacky day in the NFL saw a bunch of defensive and special teams touchdowns, but that doesn’t mean that we didn’t see plenty to get excited about on the offensive side of the ball from Week 6. From impressive performances by pass blockers, to tough runners and quarterbacks dissecting opposing defenses, these are the offensive Sunday standouts.

HB Jay Ajayi, Miami Dolphins, 91.0 overall grade

A huge part of the Miami Dolphins win over the Atlanta Falcons was the performance of running back Jay Ajayi. His ability to impress beyond the help of his offensive line was key, with Ajayi averaging 3.69 yards per carry after contact.

HB Le’Veon Bell, Pittsburgh Steelers, 90.8 overall grade

With rookie running back Kareem Hunt on the field, Le’Veon Bell looked keen to remind us that he’s still one of the best backs in football, as the Pittsburgh Steelers ball carrier delivered a huge performance to give the Steelers a signature road win. Bell averaged 4.13 yards after contact and forced nine missed tackles, good for an elusive rating of 106.1.

TE Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 90.1 overall grade

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted tight end Alabama O.J. Howard in the first round of the NFL draft, but Cameron Brate proved why he deserves to still be a big part of the offense on Sunday. Catching all seven catchable passes thrown his way, he produced a perfect drop rate, while producing a yards per route run average of 2.92.

WR Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers, 93.1 overall grade

After his miraculous play to seal the game for the Steelers, catching a tipped pass before racing to the end zone, Antonio Brown was our highest graded wide receiver on Sunday. Brown’s start to this season has been incredible, and through six weeks he still has a perfect drop rate, catching all 48 catchable passes thrown his way.

T Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots, 86.9 overall grade

The New England Patriots got themselves into a two touchdown hole before mounting a comeback against the New York Jets, and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon’s work in pass protection was key to that. From 38 pass blocking snaps, he did not allow a sack, hit or hurry, good for a perfect pass blocking efficiency rating of 100.0.

HB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints, 86.4 overall grade

After the trade of Adrian Peterson, the New Orleans Saints can move forward and focus on the backfield duo of Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Kamara saw 14 touches on offense yesterday, forcing three missed tackles and averaging 3.30 yards after contact per attempt. That gave him an elusive rating of 70.7, which ranked ninth among all running backs this week so far.

WR Marqise Lee, Jacksonville Jaguars, 88.4 overall grade

With some big catches against the Los Angeles Rams, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marqise Lee earns a spot on the Sunday standouts. He forced three missed tackles on his lone run of the day, and added another two missed tackles on his five receptions, averaging 10.8 yards after the catch. After dropping four passes in the first five weeks of the season, he had didn’t drop a single pass in 2017.

QB Matt Ryan, Atlanta Falcons, 85.3 overall grade

The Atlanta Falcons may have lost to the Miami Dolphins, but quarterback Matt Ryan still stood out with a big performance. Ryan had 11 incompletions on the day, but with two coming on drops, two batted passes and a spike, he finished the game with an adjusted completion percentage of 81.3 percent, the highest in the NFL so far this week.

G Brandon Scherff, Washington Redskins, 96.3 overall grade

The Washington Redskins had to dig deep to get by the San Francisco 49ers, and with Brandon Scherff dominating as a run blocker, they got a big performance on the offensive line. While he was a force in the running game, he was also perfect in pass protection, with a pass blocking efficiency rating of 100.0.

OT Ronnie Stanley, Baltimore Ravens, 87.4 overall grade

After allowing just one hurry last week, Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley was outstanding in pass protection once again this week, allowing just one hurry from 45 pass blocking snaps. That helped him earn a pass blocking efficiency rating of 98.3. With the Ravens offense struggling so far this season, Stanley’s recent play has been a bright spot.