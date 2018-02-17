Miami Dolphins offseason wish list for fantasy

By Walton Spurlin • Feb 17, 2018

The Miami Dolphins’ chances for a winning season took a huge hit when quarterback Ryan Tannehill was lost for the year after undergoing surgery to repair his ACL in August. Luring Jay Cutler out of retirement to reunite him with former offensive coordinator and current Miami head coach Adam Gase was not the solution. Outside of a great showing in a Week 14 upset of New England, Cutler had a pedestrian year, finishing with 19 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

It certainly did not help matters that the Dolphins decided to trade their No. 1 running back, Jay Ajayi, to the Eagles prior to Week 9. They would boast the 29th-ranked rushing offense after turning to Kenyan Drake as the lead back.

This is also a team that stands to lose their top wide receiver if they can’t reach a deal with impending free agent Jarvis Landry. Landry has led the team in receptions in each of his four seasons in the league and his loss would leave a massive hole in the offense.

Three additions we want to see for fantasy

Dion Lewis, RB: Stick it to the division rival Patriots by signing the versatile Lewis, easing the workload on Drake and offer up a potent one-two punch. Lewis finally played a full 16-game schedule and posted solid RB2 fantasy numbers. He finished with more than 1,100 total yards with nine touchdowns while playing roughly 35 percent of the offensive snaps.

Donte Moncrief, WR: The 2017 season was rough for Moncrief as an ankle issue and the absence of Andrew Luck led to career lows in receptions (26) and touchdowns (2). Even if Landry re-signs, Moncrief could be a productive weapon for Tannehill and will only be 25 years old. Let’s not forget that across the 2015-2016 seasons Moncrief posted 13 touchdowns.

Tyler Eifert, TE: Eifert is a popular name on wish lists as his upside is just so enticing. The Julius Thomas experiment has been a bust (and Miami can save $6 million against the cap by releasing him), so maybe the team should bring in Eifert on a one-year “prove it” deal. If he stays healthy Eifert is a top-10 fantasy TE.

