Fantasy Game Notes: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins
By Jeff Ratcliffe • Oct 9, 2017MIAMI GARDENS, FL - OCTOBER 08: Jarvis Landry #14 of the Miami Dolphins tries to avoid the tackle of Da'Norris Searcy #21 of the Tennessee Titans in the fourth quarter on October 8, 2017 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)
Titans Team Stats
- Snaps: 58 – Run (34.5%), Pass (65.5%)
- Plays Inside the 5: none
- Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 1.15
Titans Running Back Notes
- Fantasy Points: DeMarco Murray – 8.9, Derrick Henry – 0.9
- Top Performer: DeMarco Murray – 14 carries for 58 yards and 0 touchdowns along with 4 catches on 4 targets for 11 yards and 0 touchdowns
- Touches: DeMarco Murray (18), Derrick Henry (4)
- Carries Inside the 5: None
- Big Runs (15+): None
Titans Wide Receiver Notes
- Fantasy Points: Eric Decker – 7.4, Rishard Matthews – 6.1, Taywan Taylor – 0.5
- Top Performer: Eric Decker – 4 catches on 6 targets for 34 yards and 0 touchdowns
- Routes Run: Rishard Matthews (89.5%), Eric Decker (86.8%), Taywan Taylor (68.4%)
- Target Share: Eric Decker (22.2%), Rishard Matthews (22.2%), Taywan Taylor (0%)
- End Zone Targets: None
- Deep-Ball Targets: Rishard Matthews (2)
Titans Quarterback Notes
- Fantasy Points: Matt Cassel – 9.6
- Performance: 21-of-32 for 141 yards, 1 TD, and 0 INTs
- Matt Cassel: End Zone Throws (1), Deep-Ball Throws (2)
Titans Tight End Notes
- Fantasy Points: Phillip Supernaw – 9.6, Jonnu Smith – 7.1
- Top Performer: Phillip Supernaw – 2 catches on 2 targets for 16 yards and 1 touchdown
- Routes Run: Delanie Walker (81.6%), Jonnu Smith (34.2%)
- Target Share: Jonnu Smith (18.5%), Delanie Walker (14.8%)
- End Zone Targets: Phillip Supernaw (1)
Dolphins Team Stats
- Snaps: 59 – Run (50.8%), Pass (49.2%)
- Plays Inside the 5: none
- Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 1.19
Dolphins Running Back Notes
- Fantasy Points: Jay Ajayi – 7.9, Damien Williams – 3.8
- Top Performer: Jay Ajayi – 25 carries for 77 yards and 0 touchdowns along with 2 catches on 3 targets for 2 yards and 0 touchdowns
- Touches: Jay Ajayi (27), Damien Williams (4)
- Carries Inside the 5: Jay Ajayi (1)
- Big Runs (15+): None
Dolphins Wide Receiver Notes
- Fantasy Points: Jarvis Landry – 15.4, Kenny Stills – 2.3, DeVante Parker – 1.6
- Top Performer: Jarvis Landry – 5 catches on 9 targets for 44 yards and 1 touchdown
- Routes Run: Jarvis Landry (96.6%), Kenny Stills (96.6%), Jakeem Grant (65.5%)
- Target Share: Jarvis Landry (37.5%), Kenny Stills (8.3%), Jakeem Grant (8.3%)
- End Zone Targets: Jarvis Landry (1)
- Deep-Ball Targets: Jakeem Grant (1)
Dolphins Quarterback Notes
- Fantasy Points: Jay Cutler – 8.5
- Performance: 12-of-26 for 92 yards, 1 TD, and 1 INT, and 2 carries for 8 yards and 0 TDs.
- Jay Cutler: End Zone Throws (2), Deep-Ball Throws (2)
Dolphins Tight End Notes
- Fantasy Points: Julius Thomas – 2.5
- Top Performer: Julius Thomas – 1 catch on 4 targets for 15 yards and 0 touchdowns
- Routes Run: Julius Thomas (51.7%)
- Target Share: Julius Thomas (16.7%)
- End Zone Targets: Julius Thomas (1)