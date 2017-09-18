Fantasy Game Notes: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers
By Jeff Ratcliffe • Sep 18, 2017CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins eludes Joey Bosa #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers as he rushes to gain during the game at the StubHub Center on September 17, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)
Dolphins Team Stats
- Snaps: 68 – Run (47.1%), Pass (52.9%)
- Plays Inside the 5: 0 Run (0%), 1 Pass (100%)
- Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 0.84
