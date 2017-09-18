PFF Edge

Be prepared for every snap of the 2017 season with PFF Fantasy and NFL Player Grades.

Get PFF Edge Learn More
$39.99/yr

PFF Elite

The very best of PFF. Our full access pass elevates your football IQ to genius level.    

Get PFF Elite Learn More
$199.99/yr

Fantasy Analysis

PFF experts use our exclusive player data and signature stats to project player performances for fantasy and DFS games.

Fantasy Game Notes: Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers

By Jeff Ratcliffe • Sep 18, 2017
CARSON, CA - SEPTEMBER 17: Jay Ajayi #23 of the Miami Dolphins eludes Joey Bosa #99 of the Los Angeles Chargers as he rushes to gain during the game at the StubHub Center on September 17, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Dolphins Team Stats

  • Snaps: 68 – Run (47.1%), Pass (52.9%)
  • Plays Inside the 5: 0 Run (0%), 1 Pass (100%)
  • Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 0.84

You must have PFF Edge to continue reading...
Learn More
Login

PFF Edge & Elite

Learn More & Compare