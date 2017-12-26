Fantasy Game Notes: Miami Dolphins at Kansas City Chiefs
By Jeff Ratcliffe • Dec 26, 2017Dec 24, 2017; Kansas City, MO, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins Team Stats
- Snaps: 54 – Run (29.6%), Pass (70.4%)
- Plays Inside the 5: none
- Offensive Line Yards Before Contact Per Attempt: 0.25
You must have PFF Edge to continue reading...