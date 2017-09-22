Funnel defense report: Week 3 defenses with ample pass opportunity

By Patrick Thorman • Sep 22, 2017

Welcome to the Week 3 Funnel Defense Report, where we examine trends in how defenses are most commonly attacked. It is meant to help narrow our focus from overall game-selection, down to the “run versus pass” level. We as fantasy gamers, like NFL game planners, ideally seek paths of least resistance.

The term “funnel defense,” or “pass funnel defense” was coined several years ago by the esteemed Adam Levitan. It has become common parlance among DFS players and other fantasy aficionados, and refers to defenses which are simultaneously soft against the pass and stout against the run.

Identifying such characteristics is not a one-time task, as injury and performance variation create an evolving landscape. In this space we will leverage, among other resources, up-to-date PFF defensive grades and metrics to stay on top of these constant changes and difference-making fantasy trends.

Top funnels

Green Bay Packers

The Packers status as a pass funnel remains intact, but is taking on water. The Falcons ran as many times as they threw (27), mostly due to opening up a 24-point lead not long after the second-half kickoff. However, Green Bay’s previously stout run defense still showed cracks. They held Seahawks running backs to 3.5 yards per carry in Week 1, but didn’t fare as well in Atlanta – where Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman averaged 5.0 yards.

Losing stud defensive tackle Mike Daniels after seven snaps didn’t help, but any sign of run defense weakness is concerning – especially with Green Bay’s second-highest-graded run defender from 2016, Letroy Guion, no longer on the team. Nick Perry earned the top grade and hand surgery will cost him a couple games. Opponents would love to grind clock and keep the ball out of Aaron Rodgers’ hands. Daniels’ status for Sunday’s game is critically important.

Week 3: The Bengals are turning over the offense – hopefully Marvin Lewis will, anyway – to ex-Dolphins coordinator Bill Lazor. He is expected to increase tempo, throw more often, and deploy spread formations. They can also loosen up with a Packers funnel, featuring our 24th-graded pass coverage. Other than rookie Kevin King, their cornerbacks have predictably struggled. Davon House (76th), Quinten Rollins (91st), and Damarious Randall (100th) already sport Blidi-Wreh-Wilson-esque coverage grades.