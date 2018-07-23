2018 fantasy football power rankings: Teams 32-29

By Tyler Loechner • Jul 23, 2018

It’s that time of year! It’s mid-July, which means training camp is nearly here and preseason games will be here before you know it.

It also means it’s time for the 2018 fantasy football power rankings, an annual pre-preseason tradition of ours at PFF Fantasy.

In case you are new (welcome!), here’s how the power ranking series works: We take the overall projected fantasy value of all 32 NFL teams and present them to you in batches of four — starting with teams 32-29 and working our way down to the top fantasy teams in the league. This is not a ranking of how good each team is on the real field.

The rankings are based on our 2018 player projections, which are accessible with a PFF Edge or PFF Elite membership.

On with the show!

Last year’s No. 30 team got worse from a fantasy perspective.

The Jets enter 2018 by offering fantasy players only 40 percent as much value as the average NFL team. They offer fantasy players three vaguely relevant options and one intriguing player, including:

Running back

The Jets have the No. 27 backfield from a fantasy perspective.

The Jets have Crowell and Powell in the backfield. We have both players ranked outside of the top 30 among running backs, which means neither can be viewed as a weekly starter for your squad.

It’s possible that one of either Crowell or Powell could end up being a regular contributor for your team, but it would likely take an injury to the other or extreme inefficiency on Crowell’s part in order for this to be the case. These two running backs are draftable, but they are flex fill-ins — at best.

Wide receiver

The Jets have the No. 28 wide receiver corps from a fantasy perspective.

Anderson is the Jets player with the highest ceiling in 2018. He actually finished as the No. 17 wideout in PPR leagues last year after posting a 63-941-7 line on 111 targets. Anderson has 100-plus yard and multi-touchdown upside, which is obviously worthwhile, but his season-long outlook isn’t quite as rosy in 2018.

An uncertain quarterback situation and a boom-or-bust profile makes it difficult to paint Anderson as a WR2 again for 2018. We currently have him projected to put up tail-end WR3 numbers. That’s fine — and Anderson’s potential for big weeks makes him a fun player to draft — but he’s not a true fantasy WR1, or even WR2.

Pryor could be worth a shot late in your fantasy drafts given his athletic ability and the available opportunity in New York.

Quarterback/tight end

The Jets have no fantasy-relevant quarterbacks or tight ends that you need to know about for your 2018 fantasy draft.