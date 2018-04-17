PFF's 2018 live seven-round, all-analyst mock draft

By PFF Analysis Team • Apr 17, 2018

With the 2018 NFL Draft now just a touch over a week away, the Pro Football Focus analysis team makes a selection for all 256 picks, all seven rounds for every team. To accomplish this, we’ve assigned each analyst a team (with the exception a couple of teams who share a GM). We’re making our picks for the first two rounds live and will ultimately reveal our selections for Rounds 3–7 on Wednesday of this week.

[Editor’s note: this mock draft includes draft day trades by our analysts that included this year’s picks and rumored players on the trading block only. This draft started before the transactions of Dez Bryant and C.J. Anderson as well as before the news of Reuben Foster’s rising legal troubles.]

1. Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield, QB, Oklahoma

The No. 1 overall player on the PFF Big Board makes this selection a no-brainer. No matter which way you slice the numbers on Mayfield, he comes out on top in virtually every category. Some might question his system but he rises to the top when you look at just the “NFL throws” he had to make at Oklahoma. Too many open Sooner receivers inflating his stats? He was the most accurate on tight-window throws – eliminate that narrative. For the sake of allowing the other teams to give their explanations, no more reasons need be given. Baker Mayfield is the quarterback the Browns have been looking for, the one Cleveland deserves and the one it needs right now. – John Kosko, @PFF_JohnKosko

2. New York Giants

Sam Darnold, QB, USC

The second overall pick doesn’t come around often and in today’s NFL, it is paramount to have a quarterback. While no player is a sure thing, the only way to hit is by taking chances and the opportunity to take the No. 2 overall player on the PFF big board was too good to pass up. Davis Webb may be a capable starting quarterback, but the final nine weeks of his final college season (graded 142nd – last among FBS quarterbacks) didn’t indicate a sign of good things to come. Darnold has shown the ability to carve up the middle of the field with anticipation, he ranked second in grade at the intermediate level in 2016. Darnold’s big-time throw percentage of 6.8 percent in 2017 ranked second only behind Mayfield. – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

3. New York Jets (from Indianapolis)

Josh Rosen, QB, UCLA

The Jets traded up to No. 3 for a reason: to secure a potential franchise quarterback. “Chosen” Rosen possesses many traits that make up a successful NFL signal-caller, one being his prowess at throwing at the intermediate level (10-19 yards). At UCLA, he put on a display in this range by zipping the ball and flashing great accuracy on back shoulder passes. Rosen processes plays quickly, allowing him to throw over the middle of the field with anticipation. His aggressive nature creates big-play opportunities all over the field, but this same aggressiveness can get him into trouble at times (something Jeremy Bates will try to clean up). It’s been quite some time since Gang Green has landed a top-tier quarterback, and Rosen has the ability to end this drought. – John Gatta, @PFF_JohnGatta

4. Cleveland Browns (from Houston)

Derwin James, S, Florida State

Some debate was had in Berea as offers to trade back were considered versus taking either Michigan DT Maurice Hurst or James. In the end, James and the positional value won out in the end. Despite all the moves the Browns have already made this offseason to improve the secondary, more work is still needed to improve a defense that ranked in the bottom of the NFL in numerous categories. Add James to the unit and he’s someone that can be moved all over, as he has the athleticism, size and skills to cover quick slot receivers as well as big tight ends, defend against the run on the edge or from an off-ball linebacker position and rush the passer from any position. Think drafting James is giving up on last year’s first round selection in Jabrill Peppers? Far from it. Load up the secondary with elite talent as defending the pass is a must in today’s NFL. – John Kosko, @PFF_JohnKosko

5. Denver Broncos

Quenton Nelson, G, Notre Dame

Despite positions of higher value available on the board, Nelson – arguably the cleanest guard prospect of the PFF era – fills a position of need for Denver at No. 5 overall. Adding Nelson alongside C Matt Paradis and G Ron Leary gives the Broncos a formidable interior offensive line. Nelson’s potential as a tackle also serves as an added bonus for a Denver team intent on getting better protection for the newly signed Case Keenum – who finished sixth in the NFL with a 109.5 passer rating from a clean pocket last season. – Bill Boynton, @bill_boynton

6. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets)

Josh Jackson, CB, Iowa

As fun as Saquon Barkley promises to be, this pick was really one of three names: Quenton Nelson (the preference), Derwin James and Jackson. So by the time the pick arrived, it wasn’t really a choice so much as a last-man-standing. – Daniel Kelley, @danieltkelley

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Saquon Barkley, RB, Penn State

As enticing as an outside corner in Denzel Ward, a slot magician in Minkah Fitzpatrick or a space-eater against the run and pass in Maurice Hurst were here, there is no passing on Barkley at this point of the draft. Forget our history of drafting running backs in the first round, forgive the inherent risks of selecting a running back so high – Barkley has the tools to run between the tackles, around the edge, return kicks and punts while also being the best check down receiver out of the backfield that Jameis Winston has seen in his career to date. – Cam Mellor, @PFF_Cam

8. Chicago Bears

Harold Landry, edge, Boston College

Following the old adage that you can never have too many pass-rushers, the Bears take our top-ranked edge rusher in this draft class – Harold Landry. Landry wasn’t at his best during an injury-riddled 2017, but he remains an elite athlete. His 2016 tape was terrific (he earned an 89.0 overall grade), and he has amassed 27 sacks and 135 total pressures over the past three seasons. – Kevin Connaghan, @PFF_Kev

9. TRADE: Los Angeles Chargers (from San Francisco)

Maurice Hurst, DI, Michigan

[Trade details: San Francisco sends their Round 1 pick (No. 9 overall) in exchange for Los Angeles’ Round 1 pick (No. 17 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 48 overall).]

Trading up is normally not something I’d try to accomplish, but Hurst’s fall from the top of the board was too much to ignore. He’s seemingly the most consistently dominant interior defender we’ve ever graded at the college level, so it was worth swallowing the loss of a second-round pick to grab him. While Hurst should be solid against the run when called upon, the potential of a Bosa, Hurst, Liuget, Ingram nickel defensive line in front of their talented secondary gives the Chargers a massive advantage in pass defense, the most important phase of defense. Hurst finished with the third-highest pass-rushing productivity among draft-eligible interior defenders. Moving up might not be something the Chargers have to do on actual draft day if they want to secure the services of Hurst. – Alejandro Chavez, @HondoCz

10. Oakland Raiders

Roquan Smith, LB, Georgia

Falling victim to the Chargers’ trade (see above), the Raiders lose out on their top target in Hurst, forcing Oakland to pivot to the next best player available in Smith. Slotted as the seventh-best player on PFF’s big board, head coach Jon Gruden & Co. address a key position of need at great value in selecting Smith at No. 10 overall. Stepping in for veteran NaVorro Bowman, Smith is potentially a Week 1 starter at inside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther’s 4-3 scheme, adding marquee coverage ability and stout run defense to an Oakland team that has dearly missed such qualities at linebacker in recent years. – Austin Gayle, @AustinGayle_PFF

11. Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick, CB/S, Alabama

After just missing out on Smith, the Dolphins stay on the defensive side of the ball with Alabama’s do-everything defensive back in Fitzpatrick. A prime example of a hybrid defender in today’s game, Fitzpatrick played the majority of his snaps in 2017 inside as a slot corner while primarily manning the safety position the previous year. The Crimson Tide standout flashed potential in all aspects of the game this past season, allowing just one touchdown in coverage (Week 1), while leading all draft-eligible cornerbacks with 14 pressures as a pass-rusher and tying for sixth with 28 run stops. Fitzpatrick’s versatility will allow the Dolphins to better utilize the strengths of their defensive personnel from a matchup standpoint across the board. – Ryan M. Smith, @PFF_RyanSmith

12. Buffalo Bills (from Cincinnati)

Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

With the top three quarterbacks coming off the board one-two-three to open the draft, it was a nervy wait for the Bills to see if any others would be drafted ahead of them. Jackson has his flaws, but his overall talent level is through the roof, and he can make plays with his legs in addition to his arm, as he tossed 10 touchdowns and just one interception on throws 20-plus yards downfield in 2017. – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

13. TRADE: New England Patriots (from Washington)

Bradley Chubb, edge, NC State

[Trade details: Washington sends their Round 1 pick (No. 13 overall) & their Round 4 pick (No. 109 overall) in exchange for New England’s Round 1 pick (No. 23 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 43 overall).]

With Chubb still available at pick 13, New England trades up to take the type of talent the Patriots rarely have the ability to pick early enough in the draft to see, but this year are equipped with enough ammo to make the move. Belichick gets an explosive edge presence who excels against the run, as evidenced by his 11.0 percent run-stop percentage in 2017, which was second best among edge defenders in the 2018 draft class. – Louie Benjamin, @PFF_Louie

14. Green Bay Packers

Denzel Ward, CB, Ohio State

With Chubb coming off the board the pick before, the Packers took the best available player on their board, who also happened to fill arguably their biggest need. While newly-signed CB Tramon Williams had a career year last year in Arizona, he is 35 years old. Green Bay needs to find a dominant No. 1 corner and Ward can be that player. He’s one of the best cover corners in the draft and should be comfortable sliding in across from Williams before moving into a shutdown No. 1 role in a year or two. – Bryson Vesnaver, @PFF_Bryson

15. Arizona Cardinals

Connor Williams, T, Texas

Four quarterbacks and four defensive backs were already selected so the Cardinals took one of the top pass-protecting tackles in the draft class. Williams only allowed four sacks and two QB hits in the last three seasons at Texas and he moves well enough to stay on the outside at tackle for the Cardinals and he should be able to start as a rookie. – Jordan Plocher, @PFF_Jordan

16. Baltimore Ravens

Marcus Davenport, edge, UTSA

The Ravens add some much-needed youth to their pass-rush with Davenport. He projects as a raw prospect, but one who could develop into a real talent should he harness his incredible athletic traits into NFL production. – Harley Sherman, @PFF_Harley

17. TRADE: San Francisco 49ers (from Los Angeles Chargers)

Donte Jackson, CB, LSU

[Trade details: San Francisco sends their Round 1 pick (No. 9 overall) in exchange for Los Angeles’ Round 1 pick (No. 17 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 48 overall).]

San Francisco does it again. By trading the ninth pick to the Chargers for picks 17 and 48, the 49ers pick up an extra top-50 pick while still being able to take one of the best cornerbacks in the draft at 17. Using Pro Football Reference Average Value, we simulated the outcome of the trade 100,000 times (for more on the process check out the PFF Forecast Podcast) and found that picks 17 and 48 result in more value on nearly 70 percent of the simulations making the trade a no-brainer.

Aside from quarterback play, coverage stands as the most powerful predictor of winning in the NFL and the 49ers made the lowest rate of positively graded coverage plays in 2017 and the second-highest rate of negatively graded plays in coverage. We recently found that targeting the slot is actually a more lucrative play for offenses than targeting players lined up on the outside. Jackson surrendered a passer rating of just 50.7 on 158 slot coverage snaps (seventh of 106 in the class) and ran a 4.32 40-yard dash, making him an excellent fit for a San Francisco team that allowed a 101.9 passer rating to players lined up in the slot last year (20th). – George Chahrouri, @PFF_George

18. Seattle Seahawks

Isaiah Wynn, G/T, Georgia

The Seahawks’ offensive line improved after the arrival of Duane Brown (pass-blocking efficiency raised from 71.5, 30th, to 78.4, 20th) but there is still room to grow and with Wynn, they add quality and versatility to their line. Many project Wynn inside at the NFL level but he can offer insurance to Duane Brown’s health at left tackle, while he could also replace Germain Ifedi’s performance at right tackle and can be plugged in straight away to upgrade either guard position from Day 1. – Ben Stockwell, @PFF_Ben

19. Dallas Cowboys

Vita Vea, DI, Washington

Dallas adds a much-needed big body to their defensive front with Vea, who is an excellent run defender, but is also not just a one-trick pony. He ranked eighth in the draft class with a pass-rush productivity of 10.3 last season, as he has the power to push the pocket from the interior. – Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve

20. Detroit Lions

Tremaine Edmunds, LB, Virginia Tech

Matt Patricia has gone on the record saying he wants his new defense to be multiple and with significant needs at both edge rusher and coverage linebacker, possibly no player in this draft better fits the “versatility” moniker than Edmunds. He posted six sacks in each of his last two seasons at Virginia Tech despite a primarily off-the-ball role and last year he posted a coverage grade of 81.0 while also owning the ninth-best run-stop percentage (12.5) among all FBS linebackers. At 6-foot-5, 250-pounds and still just 19 years old, the sky is the limit for Edmunds. – Josh Liskiewitz, @PFF_Josh

21. Cincinnati Bengals (from Buffalo)

Mike McGlinchey, T, Notre Dame

It doesn’t take a PFF analyst to tell you that offensive line is a huge need for the Bengals this offseason. They already partially addressed it by trading for Cordy Glenn, now they solidify their edges by drafting PFF’s top-rated tackle who has experience on the right side as well as left. – Mike Renner, @PFF_Mike

22. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)

Leighton Vander Esch, LB, Boise State

Vander Esch’s production was outstanding in 2017, he ended the year with 76 tackles resulting in a defensive stop, the most of any linebacker when you factor in conference championships and bowl games. Four of those stops were sacks, as he produced four sacks, two QB hits and 12 hurries on 98 pass-rushing snaps. He impressed against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer, so he would be expected to make an immediate impact in Buffalo. – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

23. TRADE: Washington Redskins (from New England from Los Angeles Rams)

Frank Ragnow, C, Arkansas

[Trade details: Washington sends their Round 1 pick (No. 13 overall) & their Round 4 pick (No. 109 overall) in exchange for New England’s Round 1 pick (No. 23 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 43 overall).]

Ragnow has been the top-graded college center the past two seasons and posted the fifth-highest overall grade last year among all draft-eligible players with a 93.7 overall grade. The three-year starter from Arkansas, who didn’t allow a single sack during his college career, is the second ranked interior offensive lineman, which is the key to this pick. Ragnow provides Washington with flexibility to immediately slide into either of the current soft spots at left guard or center to put together the best unit instead of plugging a position hole. – Trevor Lynch, @PFF_Lynch

24. Carolina Panthers

Jaire Alexander, CB, Louisville

A defense desperate for a playmaker in the secondary, the Panthers add a ton of ball skills as well as a shut-down element to their defense in Alexander. His skillset should allow him to not only kick inside to the slot if needed but also excel with the variety of coverages the Panthers will deploy. Over the past two seasons, Alexander has allowed a catch rate of just 41.8 percent and a passer rating against of 50.3. – Brett Whitefield, @PFF_Brett

25. Tennessee Titans

Rashaan Evans, LB, Alabama

Newly-minted Titans head coach Mike Vrabel maintains a defensive philosophy that covets versatility, and the Titans need to get faster and more athletic at the inside linebacker spot. Evans is just what the doctor ordered, as he can play the traditional linebacker role or get after the quarterback. As a pass-rusher, he posted an impressive pressure rate of 30.6 percent on 85 pass-rush snaps a season ago, tallying more combined sacks and QB hits than any other off-ball linebacker. – Charles Miller

26. Atlanta Falcons

Calvin Ridley, WR, Alabama

The Falcons offense took a step back in 2017, but adding a player who can rejuvenate their deep passing attack should create opportunities for other players. After a consistent period of focusing on defense, the time is right to replenish the offense. – Khaled Elsayed, @PFF_Khaled

27. New Orleans Saints

Dallas Goedert, TE, South Dakota State

The Saints patched up the tight end position by signing 37-year-old Ben Watson this offseason, but the team hasn’t possessed a top-level talent at the position since they traded Jimmy Graham to the Seahawks. By drafting Goedert, they add the highest-graded draft-eligible tight end in the nation, who put up a monstrous 3.18 yards per route run last year. Any way you look at it, Goedert possesses the speed and athleticism to be matchup nightmare in the NFL. – Mark Chichester, @chichester_mark

28. TRADE: Denver Broncos (from Pittsburgh)

Mason Rudolph, QB, Oklahoma State

[Trade details: Pittsburgh sends their Round 1 pick (No. 28 overall) & their Round 3 pick (No. 92 overall) in exchange for Denver’s Round 2 pick (No. 40 overall), Round 3 pick (No. 71 overall) & Round 4 pick (No. 113 overall).]

The Broncos throw another dart at their quarterback of the future, moving up into the late first round to grab Rudolph. The two-year deal signed by Case Keenum this offseason allows Rudolph to sit for at least one year without having to rush the difficult transition from Big 12 to NFL. Rudolph, who earned the second-highest grade in the nation both from a clean pocket and when pressured, is an excellent fit for a Denver team in the process of shoring up an offensive line that has been an area of struggle. – Bill Boynton, @bill_boynton

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU

With the losses of receivers Allen Robinson and Allen Hurns in free agency, Sutton will be able to step in right away and make plays. Despite being one of the biggest receivers in the draft class, Sutton has shown the nimbleness of some of the more elusive players in the draft, forcing 26 missed tackles on 143 receptions over the last two seasons. Sutton’s big body and catch radius will help him in contested catch situations and with any off-target throws QB Blake Bortles throws his direction. – Elliott Rooney, @PFF_Elliott

30. Minnesota Vikings

Will Hernandez, G, UTEP

The Vikings shore up their interior line with a player that fits their system perfectly, but also has the tape and grading to back it up. Hernandez allowed just three total pressures last season and is a true people-mover at the point of attack. – Sam Monson, @PFF_Sam

31. TRADE: Pittsburgh Steelers (from New England)

Josh Allen, QB, Wyoming

[Trade details: New England sends their Round 1 pick (No. 31 overall) in exchange for Pittsburgh’s Round 2 pick (No. 40 overall) and Round 5 pick (No. 148 overall).]

The Steelers traded back from Pick 28 because of a strong offer, but then traded up again to ensure the potential quarterback of the future, as well as to get a fifth-year option for Josh Allen. It’s an ideal situation because Allen could benefit from siting behind a future Hall of Fame quarterback in Ben Roethlisberger before he retires. He was among the best quarterbacks in big-time throws but needs to improve on the every day throws. A year or two on the bench would give him time to improve and to adjust to the NFL. – Nathan Jahnke, @PFF_NateJahnke

32. Philadelphia Eagles

Da’Ron Payne, DI, Alabama

Unable to trade down from No. 32, the Eagles select the best prospect available regardless of position in Payne. The Alabama interior defender is an athletic anomaly and one of the elite run defenders in this class. Payne’s MVP peformance versus Georgia in the National Championship game is among the most dominant displays of work by any defensive lineman last season (96.3 game grade, two QB hits, five hurries). 38 percent of his pass-rushing snaps in 2017 came from the nose tackle position but with more space, and potentially a move away from nose, could unleash his pass-rush potential by allowing him to utilize his speed and quickness more when getting after the quarterback. – Aaron Bloch, @PFF_Aaron

ROUND 2

33. Cleveland Browns

Taven Bryan, DI, Florida

With a rather large dropoff in defensive tackle talent after Bryan and the need to bolster the position for the Browns, Bryan becomes an easy choice. His production and athleticism can be a disruptive force in the NFL. Turn on the Texas A&M or South Carolina games and his impact can instantly be seen as he was virtually unblockable for most of the two games. He backed it up with solid play the rest of the season, showing big improvement over his college career, and his production should translate well. – John Kosko, @PFF_JohnKosko

34. New York Giants

Jamarco Jones, T, Ohio State

The Giants continue to rebuild the offensive line with a breakout player from the 2017 season. Jones only allowed 11 total pressures his final year and he might not even be a finished product. His run-blocks might not be all that attractive, but they consistently get the job done (92.1 percent run-block success rate) and that is far more important than ‘finishing.’ – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

35. Cleveland Browns (from Houston)

D.J. Moore, WR, Maryland

Establish the pass, stop the pass. Moore grade profile, athleticism and size all resemble former Maryland WR Stefon Diggs and we all know how he has turned out after being drafted in the fifth round. The choice between a defensive back and a receiver here was tricky but Moore had all the remaining cornerbacks beat on our big board. – John Kosko, @PFF_JohnKosko

36. Indianapolis Colts

Mike Hughes, CB, UCF

Two rounds in and the Colts saw their preferred offensive lineman go off the board barely before their pick twice. In lieu of a lineman worth a pick here, better to double down on the secondary. – Daniel Kelley, @danieltkelley

37. Indianapolis Colts

Arden Key, edge, LSU

Key is a lottery ticket, even this early in the draft. He has the ceiling of an easy first-rounder, but there are enough worries there that he could legitimately never be an NFL starter. For this Colts team, the upside is well worth the risk. – Daniel Kelley, @danieltkelley

38. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Isaiah Oliver, CB, Colorado

Oliver’s versatility on the outside plays perfectly here, as this move allows Vernon Hargreaves to shift inside to the slot, where he performed much better in 2017. Oliver did not allow more than 53.1 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught in a single season and recorded a total of 26 plays on the ball during his three years in the vaunted Colorado secondary. – Cam Mellor, @PFF_Cam

39. Chicago Bears

Michael Gallup, WR, Colorado State

With the addition of Gallup, the Bears continue to add talent around their young franchise quarterback, making up for the departure of Cameron Meredith. Gallup is a smooth route runner with the shiftiness to make ground after the catch and he earned a nation-leading 92.0 receiving grade in 2017. – Kevin Connaghan, @PFF_Kev

40. TRADE: New England Patriots (from Pittsburgh from Denver)

Kyle Lauletta, QB, Richmond

[Trade details: New England sends their Round 1 pick (No. 31 overall) in exchange for Pittsburgh’s Round 2 pick (No. 40 overall) and Round 5 pick (No. 148 overall).]

Josh Allen was available at pick 31, but Lauletta, who posted the top grade among quarterbacks in 1-on-1 drills at the Senior Bowl, was our target to take on the role of Brady successor. His short and mid-area accuracy make him a much better fit for the Patriots offense. We traded down to a spot we were comfortable we’d still be able to grab him and acquired an extra fifth-round pick in the process. – Louie Benjamin, @PFF_Louie

41. TRADE: Carolina Panthers (from Oakland)

James Washington, WR, Oklahoma State

[Trade details: Oakland sends their Round 2 pick (No. 41 overall) in exchange for Carolina’s Round 2 pick (No. 55 overall), their Round 5 pick (No. 161 overall) & their Round 7 pick (No. 234 overall).]

2015 was not only Cam Newton’s MVP season, but also his highest-graded season in the NFL. The one thing Newton has been missing since his 2015 run is a consistent deep threat. While Washington isn’t limited to being just a deep threat, he finally gives Newton and Co. an elite option downfield. Washington leading the FBS in deep receptions (20) and deep receiving yards (869) speaks for itself. – Brett Whitefield, @PFF_Brett

42. Miami Dolphins

Mike Gesicki, TE, Penn State

The Dolphins approach to address the tight end position with aging and injury-riddled players (re: Jordan Cameron & Julius Thomas) has failed in recent years. Gesicki has the size (6-foot-6, 250-pounds) and athleticism to be a mismatch weapon in the NFL and one that QB Ryan Tannehill can rely on over the middle of the field or outside. Gesicki won’t turn heads in the run game as a blocker, but he has the chance to be one of the better pass-catching tight ends in the league under head coach Adam Gase. – Ryan M. Smith, @PFF_RyanSmith

43. TRADE: Washington Redskins (from New England from San Francisco)

Rashaad Penny, RB, SDSU

[Trade details: Washington sends their Round 1 pick (No. 13 overall) & their Round 4 pick (No. 109 overall) in exchange for New England’s Round 1 pick (No. 17 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 43 overall).]

Washington ball-carriers collectively graded second-worst last season as a unit and Penny has too many accolades to fully account for. He leads a strong running back draft class in breakaway percentage, percent not tackled on first contact (42.8 percent), and missed tackles forced on carries (80). The San Diego State product also can add value returning both kicks and punts, as he returned eight for touchdowns in his college career. – Trevor Lynch, @PFF_Lynch

44. Washington Redskins

Ronnie Harrison, S, Alabama

Harrison has great range and brings the thunder against both the run and underneath passing plays. His impressive run-defense grade of 85.1 in his last season at Alabama will be a much-needed injection to a defensive unit that really struggled to stop the ground game last season. He also adds depth in coverage, as he allowed a passer rating of just 38.9 into his coverage while also knocking away two passes and intercepting three balls in 2017. – Trevor Lynch, @PFF_Lynch

45. Green Bay Packers

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, edge, Oklahoma

Clay Matthews will be 32 years old by the start of next season and the Packers need to start looking at replacements for the future. Okoronkwo is an explosive edge defender who plays a complete game. He can contribute immediately in an edge rotation, while he adds some size and strength in order to take over as a full time edge player in a season or two. – Bryson Vesnaver, @PFF_Bryson

46. Cincinnati Bengals

Justin Reid, S, Stanford

While there is no glaring ‘need’ defensively, an influx of talent on that side of the ball should be Cinci’s goal. With that in mind, Cincinnati brings in the Stanford safety/corner/linebacker to fill a Swiss-army knife type role in Teryl Austin’s defense. – Mike Renner, @PFF_Mike

47. Arizona Cardinals

Parry Nickerson, CB, Tulane

After missing out on the top corners in the first round the Cardinals swung back to the position here in the second to select Nickerson. He has a nose for the ball and collected 10 interceptions and 13 pass breakups over the past two seasons at Tulane. Nickerson would have the opportunity to win the starting job opposite of Patrick Peterson. – Jordan Plocher, @PFF_Jordan

48. TRADE: San Francisco 49ers (from Los Angeles Chargers)

Carlton Davis, CB, Auburn

[Trade details: San Francisco sends their Round 1 pick (No. 9 overall) in exchange for Los Angeles’ Round 1 pick (No. 17 overall) and Round 2 pick (No. 48 overall).]

Establish the pass, stop the pass. Trading down allowed the 49ers to pick up both a slot corner and a corner with the size and athleticism to play on the outside. With Richard Sherman coming off two Achilles surgeries and last year’s third-rounder – Ahkello Witherspoon – both unproven and unable to man the left and right corner positions at once, this pick is much more of a need than might meet the eye. Last season, opposing quarterbacks generated a 101.4 passer rating when targeting the 49ers outside corner, the fifth-worst mark (the other four teams went 17-47). Davis has the height (6-foot-1) and the coverage skills to learn from the great Sherman and contribute immediately. In 2017, Davis allowed completions on just 49.1 percent of throws intro his coverage. The secondary revamp continues. – George Chahrouri, @PFF_George

49. Indianapolis Colts (from New York Jets from Seattle)

Ronald Jones II, RB, USC

The plethora of available running backs in this year’s class meant that some guys started to slip, and Jones is among them. The Colts will still need to look hard at some offensive line help later in the draft, but with no obvious pick at the line here, the value for Jones – who immediately becomes the Colts’ starter – was far too great to ignore.– Daniel Kelley, @danieltkelley

50. Dallas Cowboys

Equanimeous St. Brown, WR, Notre Dame

Adding playmakers to the offense was an offseason priority even before releasing Dez Bryant and St. Brown brings good size and impressive movement skills for his near-6-foot-5 frame. He dropped only 6-of-98 catchable attempts in his career and he has the large catch radius to make plays down the field. – Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve

51. Detroit Lions

Derrius Guice, RB, LSU

Guice has been a popular first-round mock selection for Detroit, as his physical skillset matches a significant need for the Lions. In our scenario, the Lions do the right thing and wait for the board to fall to them and get an excellent value here in Round 2. For his LSU career, he averaged 6.6 yards per carry, but the most impressive stat he recorded is his 3.7 yards after contact average. – Josh Liskiewitz, @PFF_Josh

52. Baltimore Ravens

Cedrick Wilson, WR, Boise State

Wilson provides the Ravens with a smooth route runner who can do damage either outside or in the slot. His 150.3 passer rating when targeted over the middle of the field ranked second in the FBS last season and he has proven production against the best that the NCAA has to offer, leading all receivers with 4.58 yards per route run versus Power-5 opponents. – Harley Sherman, @PFF_Harley

53. Buffalo Bills (from Kansas City)

Nick Chubb, RB, Georgia

#DraftPlayersNotPositions is something Steve Palazzolo likes to remind us of regularly, and Chubb is good value here. He can make people miss, ranking fourth among running backs in this draft class with a PFF elusive rating of 97.3. No, the Bills don’t need a replacement to LeSean McCoy right now, but with McCoy playing 600-plus snaps every season of his career, and regularly over 700, it doesn’t hurt to add a talented player like Chubb to complement him in the backfield. – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

54. Kansas City Chiefs

Nick Nelson, CB, Wisconsin

While Nelson injured his knee recently, he was projected to be a top-40 pick in PFF’s mock draft just last week, and his projected recovery time puts him on track to be ready for the preseason. The Chiefs, after losing Marcus Peters, Darrelle Revis and Terrance Mitchell, are in need of someone that can step in and play on the outside right of their defense. Nelson was terrific in coverage during his only season of Big 10 play, allowing only a 37.7 percent completion rate for the Badgers in 2017. – Eric Eager, @PFF_EricEager

55. TRADE: Oakland Raiders (from Carolina)

Sony Michel, RB, Georgia

[Trade details: Oakland sends their Round 2 pick (No. 41 overall) in exchange for Carolina’s Round 2 pick (No. 55 overall), their Round 5 pick (No. 161 overall) & their Round 7 pick (No. 234 overall).]

The former Georgia running back is an excellent pass-catcher with significant potential as a change-of-pace back at the next level. Rostering two older backs with expiring contracts 2018 (Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin), Oakland needs youth at the running back position sooner rather than later, making Michel, who sits at 42nd on PFF’s big board, the obvious selection at pick No. 55. – Austin Gayle, @AustinGayle_PFF

56. Buffalo Bills (from Los Angeles Rams)

Anthony Miller, WR, Memphis

After grabbing a quarterback in the first round, the Bills go and grab a pass-catcher in Round 2. Miller was a big-play threat in 2017, scoring seven times on receptions traveling 20-plus yards in the air. – Gordon McGuinness, @PFF_Gordon

57. Tennessee Titans

Sam Hubbard, edge, Ohio State

The Titans sent extra rushers on 38 percent of pass plays a season ago and only four teams posted a higher blitz rate. However, the Titans generated a pressure rate of just 34 percent, below the league average, and they need youth and depth at edge rusher. Thus, the Titans welcome Hubbard to the Music City. Hubbard is a high-motor guy with the skills to instantly contribute and he was one of only eight edge defenders to generate 30 or more hurries while also compiling 10 or more sacks. – Charles Miller

58. Atlanta Falcons

Tim Settle, DI, Virginia Tech

Defensive tackle is a big need for Atlanta and Settle represents value here with his high upside. There are some concerns with conditioning, but he should be an early contributor replacing plenty of the snaps lost by Dontari Poe. – Khaled Elsayed, @PFF_Khaled

59. San Francisco 49ers (from New Orleans)

Marcell Ateman, WR, Oklahoma State

With both Miller and St. Brown off the board, we took the next best option. At 6-foot-4, Ateman provides a big target for Jimmy Garoppolo in the red zone and produced at a very high level last season at Oklahoma State. Ateman racked up 3.50 yards per route run during his senior season, fourth-best in the class. He also provides a nice downfield target, ranking ninth in the class with 455 receiving yards on targets 20-plus yards downfield. (Note: This pick was made before the Rueben Foster news and I likely would have looked to pick a linebacker in this spot with excellent coverage skills). – George Chahrouri, @PFF_George

60. Pittsburgh Steelers

Mark Andrews, TE, Oklahoma

For over a decade, Ben Roethlisberger had Heath Miller as his main receiving threat, and now it’s time to find his long-term replacement. Andrews leads this tight end class in both deep yards and yards from the slot. He could help give the Steelers five legitimate targets on any pass play. – Nathan Jahnke, @PFF_NateJahnke

61. Jacksonville Jaguars

Kemoko Turay, edge, Rutgers

The Jaguars add another pass-rusher to an already stacked defensive line. Turay has shown he is capable of getting to the quarterback, with 110 total pressures during his Rutgers career, and could find a role as a third-down pass-rusher for the Jaguars. – Elliott Rooney, @PFF_Elliott

62. Minnesota Vikings

Orlando Brown, T, Oklahoma

The combine workout was catastrophic, but Brown’s tape is impressive. He has flaws, but the Vikings have a flawed line in need of talent injection, and they’ve got some history with mountainous offensive tackles. – Sam Monson, @PFF_Sam

63. New England Patriots

Josey Jewell, LB, Iowa

Jewell will not blow you away athletically, but he is a football intelligent, instinctive player who’s seven pass breakups in 2017 led the draft class for his position. He is solid in both run-defense and coverage as his grades would suggest, and has potential to be a three-down starter for the Patriots. – Louie Benjamin, @PFF_Louie

64. TRADE: Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia)

Greg Stroman, CB, Virginia Tech

While the Browns have addressed the secondary heavily this offseason, adding more talent to the unit is needed. After failing to secure trades up in the draft to take the top players at the position, Stroman’s fall to the back end of the second was welcomed. Excellent coverage grades the past two seasons and ridiculous coverage numbers in 2017 (26.8 passer rating allowed, 25.5 catch rate) make this an easy selection. – John Kosko, @PFF_JohnKosko

Rounds 3-7 will be announced on Wednesday. Stay tuned to see who your favorite team was able to select.