PFF NFL Mock Draft 5

By Steve Palazzolo • Apr 23, 2018

Happy draft week!

The final PFF mock draft is still an indicator of what I would do as general manager of each team. This is not a prediction of Thursday night’s festivities.

1. Cleveland Browns

QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2. New York Giants

QB Sam Darnold, USC

3. New York Jets

QB Josh Rosen, UCLA

4. Cleveland Browns

DI Maurice Hurst, Michigan

5. Denver Broncos

G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame

6. Indianapolis Colts

CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

S Derwin James, Florida State

8. Chicago Bears

Edge Harold Landry, Boston College

9. San Francisco 49ers

Edge Bradley Chubb, NC State

10. Oakland Raiders

RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State

11. Miami Dolphins

CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State

12. Buffalo Bills

LB Roquan Smith, Georgia

13. Washington Redskins

CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama

14. Green Bay Packers

CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

15. Arizona Cardinals

QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville

16. Baltimore Ravens

C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas

17. Los Angeles Chargers

OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame

18. Seattle Seahawks

G/T Isaiah Wynn, Georgia

19. Dallas Cowboys

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama

20. Detroit Lions

DI Vita Vea, Washington

21. Cincinnati Bengals

OT Connor Williams, Texas

22. Buffalo Bills

QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State

23. New England Patriots

TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State

24. Carolina Panthers

G Will Hernandez, UTEP

25. Tennessee Titans

Edge Marcus Davenport, UTSA

26. Atlanta Falcons

WR James Washington, Oklahoma State

27. New Orleans Saints

LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State

28. Pittsburgh Steelers

LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech

29. Jacksonville Jaguars

WR D.J. Moore, Maryland

30. Minnesota Vikings

DI Taven Bryan, Florida

31. New England Patriots

CB Mike Hughes, UCF

32. Philadelphia Eagles

CB Donte Jackson, LSU