PFF NFL Mock Draft 5
Happy draft week!
The final PFF mock draft is still an indicator of what I would do as general manager of each team. This is not a prediction of Thursday night’s festivities.
1. Cleveland Browns
QB Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma
2. New York Giants
QB Sam Darnold, USC
3. New York Jets
QB Josh Rosen, UCLA
4. Cleveland Browns
DI Maurice Hurst, Michigan
5. Denver Broncos
G Quenton Nelson, Notre Dame
6. Indianapolis Colts
CB Josh Jackson, Iowa
7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
S Derwin James, Florida State
8. Chicago Bears
Edge Harold Landry, Boston College
9. San Francisco 49ers
Edge Bradley Chubb, NC State
10. Oakland Raiders
RB Saquon Barkley, Penn State
11. Miami Dolphins
CB Denzel Ward, Ohio State
12. Buffalo Bills
LB Roquan Smith, Georgia
13. Washington Redskins
CB Minkah Fitzpatrick, Alabama
14. Green Bay Packers
CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville
15. Arizona Cardinals
QB Lamar Jackson, Louisville
16. Baltimore Ravens
C Frank Ragnow, Arkansas
17. Los Angeles Chargers
OT Mike McGlinchey, Notre Dame
18. Seattle Seahawks
G/T Isaiah Wynn, Georgia
19. Dallas Cowboys
WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama
20. Detroit Lions
DI Vita Vea, Washington
21. Cincinnati Bengals
OT Connor Williams, Texas
22. Buffalo Bills
QB Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State
23. New England Patriots
TE Dallas Goedert, South Dakota State
24. Carolina Panthers
G Will Hernandez, UTEP
25. Tennessee Titans
Edge Marcus Davenport, UTSA
26. Atlanta Falcons
WR James Washington, Oklahoma State
27. New Orleans Saints
LB Leighton Vander Esch, Boise State
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
LB Tremaine Edmunds, Virginia Tech
29. Jacksonville Jaguars
WR D.J. Moore, Maryland
30. Minnesota Vikings
DI Taven Bryan, Florida
31. New England Patriots
CB Mike Hughes, UCF
32. Philadelphia Eagles
CB Donte Jackson, LSU