2019 NFL Draft grades for all 32 teams

By PFF Analysis Team • Apr 28, 2019

The 2019 NFL Draft is officially in the books. After a flurry of history-making picks and eye-raising selections from Thursday to Saturday, 254 players were selected to join one of the NFL’s 32 NFL teams. With that, we give you our full draft recap, with analysis on each team’s day and every selection made during the weekend.

AFC East

Round 1 (13): DI Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Round 3 (78): G Michael Deiter, Wisconsin

Round 5 (151): LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Wisconsin

Round 6 (202): OT Isaiah Prince, Ohio State

Round 7 (233): FB Chandler Cox, Auburn

Round 7 (234): RB Myles Gaskin, Washington

Day 1

Former Clemson defensive interior Christian Wilkins entered the 2019 NFL Draft as the best Tiger defensive lineman in the class. Slotted as the No. 25 overall player prior to Thursday’s draft, Wilkins earned top-three run-defense and pass-rushing grades among qualifiers at his position in 2018.

“Wilkins moves differently than your average 315-pound defensive tackle. He is very athletic. They even played him, back in 2016, on the edge at over 300 pounds – he was an edge player almost exclusively. So that, in and of itself, should tell you how athletic he is.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2

Wisconsin guard Michael Deiter was the Dolphins’ only selection on Day 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft, but he wasn’t the biggest name the team added on Friday. Miami traded the No. 62 overall selection this year and a fifth-rounder in 2020 for Cardinals signal-caller Josh Rosen – the 10th overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft left on the outside looking in with Kyler Murray taking his talents to the desert.

The Rosen trade was a huge win for the Dolphins. Arizona already paid a bulk of the former UCLA quarterback’s rookie deal, giving Rosen to Miami on what is seemingly a three-year, $6.24-million deal. It’s a low-risk, high-reward decision we at PFF are in love with, for sure.

Cycling back to Deiter, he comes from a Wisconsin program that churns out quality, technically sound offensive linemen, but he still has plenty of work to do to live up to the No. 78 overall selection. Pegged as the No. 105 player in the class, Deiter finished the 2018 season ranked third in overall grade (82.2) and third in run-blocking grade (82.8) among guards with at least 400 offensive snaps played.

Day 3:

Former Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel earned a 78.3 coverage grade across 103 coverage snaps playing along the edge of Wisconsin’s defense a year ago. He also earned a 75.3 overall grade and a 72.0 pass-rushing grade. He, however, was still a bit of a reach at pick No. 151 having landed at No. 223 on PFF’s final big board.

Ohio State’s Isaiah Prince, PFF’s No. 165 overall player, allowed earned the fifth-best run-blocking grade (79.7) among offensive tackles with at least 400 offensive snaps played in 2018.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

Round 1 (9): DI Ed Oliver, Houston

Round 2 (38): OT/G Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Round 3 (74): RB Devin Singletary, FAU

Round 3 (96): TE Dawson Knox, Ole Miss

Round 5 (147): LB Vosean Joseph, Florida

Round 6 (181): S Jaquan Johnson, Miami (Fla.)

Round 7 (225): Edge Darryl Johnson, North Carolina A&T

Round 7 (228): TE Tommy Sweeney, Boston College

Day 1:

Houston’s scheme prevented new Bills interior defender Ed Oliver from reaching his maximum potential as a pass-rusher at the college level. If given the opportunity to work as a true three-technique in the NFL, Oliver is going to be a game-wrecker. He finished the 2018 season ranked second in overall grade (93.5) and third in run-defense grade (93.5) among qualifiers at his position.

“We have more hope that Oliver can be deployed as an effective pass-rusher at the next level while continuing his disruptive ways against the run.” – Pro Football Focus’ Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo

Day 2:

Buffalo got somewhat a steal in former Oklahoma offensive tackle Cody Ford — PFF’s No. 22 overall player in the class — at pick No. 38 on Friday. Ford may be best suited at guard at the next level, but he did earn an impressive 99.1 pass-blocking efficiency at tackle in 2018, allowing just six hurries and one sack in 441 pass-blocking snaps.

“I’d try him at tackle, but this is the one prospect where I’m not going to get too upset at you if you say, ‘you know what, he’s not athletic enough to hold up at tackle in the NFL.’” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Devin Singletary and Dawson Knox, the Bills’ two third-round picks, were both selected inside of the draft’s top-100 picks, but they failed to crack our final list of the top-100 players in the 2019 NFL Draft. Singletary’s size, or lack thereof, is a reason for concern, but it doesn’t discredit the success he had running the football for FAU in recent years. In 2018, he ranked second among all backs with at least 100 attempts in forced missed tackles per attempt (0.36). Knox is an uber-athletic tight end prospect that earned a 75.3 run-blocking grade across 223 run-blocking snaps with Ole Miss this past season, ranking third in the draft class.

Day 3:

Though Buffalo was without a fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, the team’s brass still snagged a top-100 player on PFF’s board in the fifth in former Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph. A freakish athlete that will likely need to add weight to his frame at the next level, Joseph is a high-ceiling coverage linebacker that lacks consistency. His high-end plays make you think he can be an elite linebacker in the NFL, but his consistency leaves a lot to be desired at this point.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (3): DI Quinnen Williams, Alabama

Round 3 (68): Edge Jachai Polite, Florida

Round 3 (92): OT Chuma Edoga, USC

Round 4 (121): TE Trevon Wesco, West Virginia

Round 5 (157): LB Blake Cashman, Minnesota

Round 6 (196): CB Blessuan Austin, Rutgers

Day 1:

New Jets interior defender Quinnen Williams was a no-brainer pick for New York. PFF’s No. 3 overall player in the class, Williams earned the highest grade we’ve ever given to a college interior defender (96.0) in his lone season as a starter at Alabama.

“He’s freakishly athletic. He knows how to use his hands at an elite, elite level already. I don’t know how he didn’t play at all a year before.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Florida edge defender Jachai Polite fell in the draft in wake of poor athletic testing and interviews at and after the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine. However, before any of that happened, he was considered a first-round pick by many because of his outstanding play on the field. He earned the fourth-best pass-rush grade (90.9) among qualifying edge defenders in the draft class in 2018.

USC’s Chuma Edoga is slightly built and needs to add more muscle to his frame, but he is already stingy in pass protection. He allowed just four pressures last season, and he entered the draft as PFF’s No. 64 overall player in the class, so scooping him up at No. 92 was a value play for the Jets.

Day 3:

Trevon Wesco, a physical, aggressive run-blocking tight end with great size for the position, is a solid pick for the Jets. But it’s the Blake Cashman pick at No. 157 for the Jets that takes the cake as the team’s best selection on Saturday.

Cashman earned a 90.0-plus overall grade this past season and tested out as one of the most athletic linebackers in the class at the combine en route to the No. 59 overall spot on PFF’s big board.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (32): WR N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

Round 2 (45): CB Joejuan Williams, Vanderbilt

Round 3 (77): Edge Chase Winovich, Michigan

Round 3 (87): RB Damien Harris, Alabama

Round 3 (101): OT Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia

Round 4 (118): G Hjalte Forholdt, Arkansas

Round 4 (133): QB Jarrett Stidham, Auburn

Round 5 (159): DI Byron Cowart, Maryland

Round 5 (163): P Jake Bailey, Stanford

Round 7 (252): CB Ken Webster, Ole Miss

Day 1:

Arizona State wide receiver N’Keal Harry wasn’t loved by PFF in the pre-draft process, as he finished at No. 61 overall on the final top-250 list for the 2019 NFL Draft largely because of his inability to separate on deeper routes. He was, however, one of the toughest receivers to bring down in college football, racking up 38 broken tackles in his three seasons.

“He fits that offense in that he wins on the underneath route tree, whether it’s whip routes or shake routes, getting open and adding after the catch… He struggled to separate deep. He’s just not that explosive in and out of his cuts down the field, but what he can bring to the table after the catch is rare for a man his size.”

Day 2:

Masterful Day 2 trades set New England up to add significant value in Rounds 2 and 3. Former Michigan edge defender Chase Winovich, PFF’s No. 28 overall player in the class, fell into the laps of Bill Belichick & Co. at pick No. 77 on Friday. More than just a high-effort player, Winovich is coming off back-to-back seasons with grades over 90.0 overall – the only such qualifying Power-5 player in the draft class that can boast that.

A torn quad likely pushed West Virginia tackle Yodny Cajuste down draft boards, but New England was smart to end his Day 2 skid at pick No. 101. Cajuste is one of college football’s most accomplished pass protectors. On 885 pass-blocking snaps the past two seasons, he allowed only 25 pressures.

Day 3:

Hjalte Froholdt, a Danish guard that thrived in pass protection, was a steal for New England at pick No. 118. Froholdt played both center and guard during his tenure with the Razorbacks. This past season, he was one of the nation’s best pass protectors, allowing five pressures all season long. He finished the pre-draft process ranked 55th on PFF’s final big board.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

NFC East

Round 1 (6): QB Daniel Jones, Duke

Round 1 (17): DI Dexter Lawrence, Clemson

Round 1 (30): CB DeAndre Baker, Georgia

Round 3 (95): Edge Oshane Ximines, Old Dominion

Round 4 (108): CB Julian Love, Notre Dame

Round 5 (143): LB Ryan Connelly, Wisconsin

Round 5 (171): WR Darius Slayton, Auburn

Round 6 (180): CB Corey Ballentine, Washburn

Round 7 (232): OT George Asafo-Adeji, Kentucky

Round 7 (245): DI Christopher Slayton, Syracuse

Day 1:

Few pundits loved the Giants’ sixth overall selection, Duke quarterback Daniel Jones. A third-round talent on PFF’s final big board, Jones overcame one of the lowest-graded offensive lines in college football this past season to earn an 81.9 overall grade, but accuracy concerns ultimately kept him low on our board.

Nose tackles of 340-plus pounds are going the way of the Dodo in the NFL, but Lawrence is a pretty ridiculous athlete for his size. He’s a better pass-rusher than his size may suggest, earning the 12th-best pass-rushing grade among qualifiers a year ago, but he still landed at just No. 32 on PFF’s board largely because he doesn’t have the pass-rushing talent that NFL defensive linemen need to succeed in today’s NFL.

New York’s trade back into the first round cost the team picks Nos. 37, 132 and 142, but they were resources well spent given the value they received in former Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker. A standout in the SEC, Baker earned high grades all throughout his career with the Bulldogs, ranked No. 16 overall on our board, and he is a favorite of longtime PFF analyst Gordon McGuinness.

Day 2:

Old Dominion edge defender Oshane Ximines earned a 90.2 overall grade and a 91.7 pass-rush grade in 2018, ranking tied for seventh and third, respectively, among FBS edge defenders entering the 2019 NFL Draft with 400-plus defensive snaps played. The primary reason he fell to New York in the third round is his size (or lack thereof). The 6-foot-3, 253-pounder needs to add weight to his long, thin frame to hold his own as a three-down player in the NFL, but if he does, he’s going to be very special.

Day 3:

New York received mixed reviews for their efforts on Days 1 & 2, but there’s a lot to like in the names they called on Day 3.

Former Notre Dame cornerback Julian Love’s 21 forced incompletions were the sixth-most in college football last season and his 14 coverage stops ranked 10th. He finished the pre-draft process ranked No. 45 in the class overall.

Washburn cornerback Corey Ballentine turned heads with his level of play at the Senior Bowl. He had the fifth-best win rate among all corners in the one-on-ones in Mobile. He ranked 162nd on PFF’s final board.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (22): OT Andre Dillard, Washington State

Round 2 (53): RB Miles Sanders, Penn State

Round 2 (57): WR JJ Arcega-Whiteside, Stanford

Round 4 (138): Edge Shareef Miller, Penn State

Round 5 (167): QB Clayton Thorson, Northwestern

Day 1:

Easily one of PFF’s favorite pass protectors in this year’s class, former Washington State offensive tackle Andre Dillard had the highest pass-blocking grade of any starting tackle in the country at 91.9 this past season. He earned 90.0-plus pass-blocking grades in each of his past three seasons with the Cougars, as well. Philly hit a home run with this pick at No. 22.

“If he went top-10, I wouldn’t have batted an eye. And this is foresight that you love to see from your GM.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

A former five-star recruit, Penn State’s Miles Sanders sat behind the only running back in the country that could have forced him to sit as long as he did in Saquon Barkley. Sanders is a premier talent with great balance, elusiveness and improving pass-catching ability. Positional value (justly) forced Sanders down to No. 82 on PFF’s board, but as far as running backs go, he’s still one of the best in the class.

Former Stanford wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside, a PFF favorite and first-round talent on the final board, is a steal for Philly at pick No. 57. He’s fantastic in contested-catch situations and in the red zone. He will also surprise many at the next level with his ability to separate on intermediate and deep routes.

Day 3:

Penn State edge defender Shareef Miller brings admirable size (6-foot-4, 254 pounds) and athleticism to the table, but the Penn State alumnus still has a long way to go before he’s a finished product in the NFL. He earned just a 72.8 overall grade and a 71.4 pass-rush grade in 2018.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (15): QB Dwayne Haskins, Ohio State

Round 1 (26): Edge Montez Sweat, Mississippi State

Round 3 (76): WR Terry McLaurin, Ohio State

Round 4 (112): RB Bryce Love, Stanford

Round 4 (131): G Wes Martin, Indiana

Round 5 (153): C Ross Pierschbacher, Alabama

Round 5 (173): LB Cole Holcomb, UNC

Round 6 (206): WR Kelvin Harmon, NC State

Round 7 (227): CB Jimmy Moreland, James Madison

Round 7 (253): Edge Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State

Day 1:

While there was speculation that they might have to trade up to get Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins, Washington stayed put at No. 15 and still got their guy. Haskins finished the pre-draft process ranked 10th on the PFF draft board. Drawing striking similarities to Sam Bradford, Haskins was fantastic throwing at the short and intermediate levels in his lone year as a starter at the college level.

“Getting him here at 15 is an absolute steal; one of the steals of the draft. He has a lot of promise.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Washington’s second pick in the first round, which they traded for by sending the No. 46 overall pick and a 2020 second-rounder to Indianapolis, was not as highly regarded from PFF’s brass. Former Mississippi State edge defender Montez Sweat, the No. 46 overall player on our board, is freakishly athletic but didn’t wow as a pass rusher on film.

Day 2:

Terry Mclaurin’s production doesn’t tell the whole story, as he was just one part of a loaded Ohio State receiving corps. He put on a show with his deep speed and route running at the Senior Bowl and finished as PFF’s No. 68 overall player in the class – nearly 30 spots ahead of his teammate Parris Campbell.

Day 3:

Washington picked up what could be a big steal in the draft in former NC State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon at pick No. 206 on Saturday. Harmon’s production at NC State was off the charts, but there are legitimate concerns as to whether he can separate enough to win in the NFL. He ranked 81st on PFF’s final big board.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

Round 2 (58): DI Trysten Hill, UCF

Round 3 (90): G Connor McGovern, Penn State

Round 4 (128): RB Tony Pollard, Memphis

Round 5 (158): CB Michael Jackson, Miami (Fla.)

Round 5 (165): Edge Joe Jackson, Miami (Fla.)

Round 6 (213): S Donovan Wilson, Texas A&M

Round 7 (218): RB Mike Weber, Ohio State

Round 7 (241): Edge Jalen Jelks, Oregon

Day 1:

Dallas traded away its first-round pick in this year’s draft for former Raiders wideout Amari Cooper. The former ‘Bama standout flourished as a result, earning high grades and advanced stats with his new team starting in Week 10 of last season.

Day 2:

Attacking the trenches with both of their selections on Day 2, the Cowboys scooped up an explosive athlete in former UCF defensive interior Trysten Hill and a high-performing interior offensive lineman in Penn State’s Connor McGovern.

Hill earned 78.7 overall grades in 2017 and 2018 while playing 400-plus defensive snaps in each of the two seasons. There are maturity and character concerns with him, but his play on the field when motivated is outstanding.

McGovern finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s No. 76 overall player in the class. He has experience at guard and center, and he allowed only 15 pressures on 464 pass-blocking snaps at center a year ago.

Day 3:

Dallas added two running backs on Day 3 in Memphis’ Tony Pollard and Ohio State’s Mike Weber, and neither of the two was held in high regard here at PFF. Pollard is more slot receiver than running back. He lined up in the slot on 419 of his 600 offensive snaps in 2018, catching 39-of-60 targets for 458 yards, 18 first downs and three touchdowns in the process. The rise of JK Dobbins pushed Weber out of the limelight at Ohio State, but he still enters the 2019 NFL Draft with a lot of talent to work with at the next level. Forcing 36 missed tackles across his 172 rushes in 2018, Weber ranked tied for 25th in the class in forced missed tackles per attempt.

Miami (Fla.) edge defender Joe Jackson was the team’s best pick of Day 3. Jackson’s 85.5 pass-rush grade in 2018 ranked tied for 14th in the class. He totaled 54 pressures across 286 pass-rush snaps and ranked eighth in pass-rush win percentage (21.7%) among qualifiers.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

AFC South

Round 1 (19): DI Jeffery Simmons, Mississippi State

Round 2 (51): WR AJ Brown, Ole Miss

Round 3 (82): G Nate Davis, Charlotte

Round 4 (116): S Amani Hooker, Iowa

Round 5 (168): Edge D’Andre Walker, Georgia

Round 6 (188): LB David Long Jr., West Virginia

Day 1:

The Titans very quietly snagged one of the best players in the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 19 by selecting former Mississippi State defensive interior Jeffery Simmons. Off-field issues and an offseason injury likely pushed him out of the top 10, but Simmons’ play between the whistles is premier. He had a run-defense and pass-rushing grade over 90.0 this past season, and the big man finished as PFF’s No. 8 overall player in the class.

“On the field, he’s an extremely powerful man. He walks back guards, walks back centers. He has probably the best bull rush of any of these interior guys in this class… If you could build a defensive tackle in terms of size, weight, length, it would look like Jeffery Simmons.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst

Day 2:

Tennessee picked up another steal at pick No. 51 in former Ole Miss wide receiver AJ Brown. While he primarily worked from the slot in his collegiate career, Brown did have some success playing outside down the stretch of last season in wake of DK Metcalf’s injury and very well could play a hybrid slot/outside role in the NFL. He’s a monster after the catch, as well, with great speed and elusiveness.

31 picks later, the Titans continued to find value, selecting PFF’s No. 74 overall player in the class at pick No. 82, Charlotte guard Nate Davis. He allowed all of four pressures on 234 pass-blocking snaps this past season between tackle and guard. He’ll end up at the latter in the pros.

Day 3:

Tennessee finished what was already a great draft with two more outstanding picks on Day 3.

Iowa safety/cornerback Amani Hooker, PFF’s No. 44 overall player in the class, is a steal having come off the board at the top of the fourth round. His 91.1 coverage grade last season was the second-highest of any defensive back in the country.

West Virginia off-ball linebacker David Long Jr. is another value pick for Tennessee in the sixth round. He earned an 83.5 pass-rush grade across his 129 pass-rush snaps in 2018, ranking 10th among off-ball linebackers with 50 or more pass-rush snaps.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

Round 1 (23): OT Tytus Howard, Alabama State

Round 2 (54): CB Lonnie Johnson, Kentucky

Round 2 (55): OT Max Scharping, Northern Illinois

Round 3 (86): TE Kahale Warring, San Diego State

Round 5 (161): Edge Charles Omenihu, Texas

Round 6 (195): CB Xavier Crawford, Central Michigan

Round 7 (220): FB Cullen Gillaspia, Texas A&M

Day 1:

Houston surprised many inside and outside of the PFF office when they selected former Alabama State offensive tackle Tytus Howard. He held up very well in his time against FBS competition, pitching a shutout on 38 pass-blocking snaps against Auburn this past season. He also had the highest win rate of any tackle in the 1-on-1s at the Senior Bowl. However, slotted as the No. 56 overall player on PFF’s board, he’s still a reach at pick No. 23.

“Now, I like Tytus Howard. I think he’s a good offensive tackle prospect. He is a bit of a reach, still.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Weighing in at 6-foot-2, 213 pounds at the Combine, Kentucky cornerback Lonnie Johnson is another long cornerback with a ton of potential going onto the NFL. He earned a 72.0 coverage grade and allowed an 84.0 passer rating when targeted in 2018, ranking outside the top-50 draft-eligible FBS cornerbacks in both categories. However, he is only potential until proven otherwise, and he will need to get a lot better in the NFL to see the field and thrive as a starter.

Another small-school product now playing offensive line for the Texans, Northern Illinois standout Max Scharping earned 87.0 pass-blocking grades every year of his career as a four-year starter for the Huskies.

A combination of positional value and low-floor potential in the NFL left San Diego State tight end Kahale Warring on the outside looking in regards to our final top-250 list.

Day 3:

Houston’s first two picks of Day 3, Texas edge defender Charles Omenihu at No. 161 and Central Michigan cornerback Xavier Crawford at No. 195, were both great, great value picks. Omenihu was much more of a run-first player at Texas, but he flashed pass-rushing ability when he was given the green light to attack. Not many pass-rushers have his combination of size, length and athleticism. Crawford earned an impressive 82.4 coverage grade across his 331 coverage snaps in 2018, allowing just 15 receptions from 38 targets for 162 yards and one touchdown in the process.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

Round 1 (7): Edge Josh Allen, Kentucky

Round 2 (35): OT Jawaan Taylor, Florida

Round 3 (69): TE Josh Oliver, San Jose State

Round 3 (98): LB Quincy Williams, Murray State

Round 5 (140): RB Ryquell Armstead, Temple

Round 6 (178): QB Gardner Minshew, Washington State

Round 7 (235): DI Dontavius Russell, Auburn

Day 1:

Jacksonville was gifted a top-five talent at a premier position in Kentucky edge defender Josh Allen at No. 7 overall on Thursday. Allen is a freakishly athletic specimen that can win on outside moves, with pure speed, and with his hands. He’ll need to develop a better inside counter at the next level to maximize potential, but he’s already so talented and should be an impact player early for the Jags as a result.

Day 2:

Florida’s Jawaan Taylor was PFF’s No. 15 overall player in the class but fell in the draft due to medical concerns. If he can stay healthy and see the field, Taylor is a steal for the Jags at pick No. 35.

Jacksonville didn’t steal much after Taylor on Day 2, selecting former San Jose State tight end Josh Oliver and Murray State linebacker Quincy Williams. Oliver, a favorite of Steve Palazzolo, is one of the most physically imposing tight ends in the draft class. His 16 contested catches led all tight ends in college football. Williams, on the other hand, is a relative unknown that failed to make PFF’s final top-250 list among others.

Day 3:

Jacksonville took a flyer on an upside signal-caller in the sixth round in former Washington State gunslinger Gardner Minshew. More than just a sweet mustache, Minshew led all draft-eligible FBS signal-callers with at least 300 dropbacks a year ago in adjusted completion percentage (80.7%). He finished the pre-draft at No. 169 on PFF’s big board.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

Round 2 (34): CB Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

Round 2 (49): Edge Ben Banogu, TCU

Round 2 (59): WR Parris Campbell, Ohio State

Round 3 (89): LB Bobby Okereke, Stanford

Round 4 (109): S Khari Willis, Michigan State

Round 5 (144): S Marvell Tell, USC

Round 5 (164): LB E.J. Speed, Tarleton State

Round 6 (199): Edge Gerri Green, Mississippi State

Round 7 (240): OT Jackson Barton, Utah

Round 7 (236): C Javon Patterson, Ole Miss

Day 1:

Indianapolis traded out of the first round to gather more picks, several of which they took advantage of on Day 2.

Day 2:

Tempe cornerback Rock Ya-Sin has the size and length NFL teams covet at the cornerback position. He’s a press corner that wins reps at the line of scrimmage with his ideal measurables and physicality. Also, the longest reception he allowed in his lone season in the FBS was only 17 yards.

Former TCU edge defender Ben Banogu didn’t make PFF’s top-100 list largely because he’s still very much a project in this class, but if he just comes close to his sky-high potential in the NFL, Banogu will be a star in Indy’s defense in a few years.

Ohio State’s Parris Campbell and Stanford off-ball linebacker Bobby Okereke weren’t as high on PFF’s board as some others. A bulk majority of Campbell’s production came after the catch on underneath routes, which is largely replaceable compared to production on intermediate and deeper routes for wide receivers. Okereke is a long, athletic freak at linebacker, but he needs to add weight and improve technically to start in the NFL.

Day 3:

USC safety Marvell Tell, PFF’s No. 91 overall player and a favorite of Mike Renner’s, is a freakishly athletic defensive back that could easily thrive at safety or even cornerback if given the opportunity at the next level. The Colts were smart to scoop him up at No. 144 in the fifth round.

Tell has desirable length, fluidity and off-the-charts athleticism. He, however, lacks the physicality a lot of teams want at safety, so Indy could be in that boat and move the former USC standout to cornerback in the near future.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

NFC South

Round 1 (14): G Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

Round 1 (31): OT Kaleb McGary, Washington

Round 4 (111): CB Kendall Sheffield, Ohio State

Round 4 (135): DI John Cominksy, Charleston

Round 5 (152): RB Qadree Ollison, Pittsburgh

Round 5 (172): CB Jordan Miller, Washington

Round 6 (203): WR Marcus Green, Louisiana-Monroe

Day 1:

Atlanta invested in a significant resource in the trenches on Day 1, bringing in two quality offensive linemen with great athleticism.

Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom is nothing special as a run blocker, but he still gets the job done in the run game and is a high-floor pass protector. The former offensive tackle allowed just four pressures at guard for BC in 2018.

Washington offensive tackle Kaleb McGary, a 6-foot-7 specimen with desirable athleticism, landed at No. 65 on PFF’s board. He is a dominant run blocker but needs to improve in pass protection to truly thrive in the NFL.

“[McGary] struggles with quicker guys getting underneath him but is much more of a run blocker than some of these other tackles… In the running game, he fits what [the Falcons] do in that regard.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

In their trade up for McGary, Atlanta gave away both of its picks on Day 3, including Nos. 45 and 79.

Day 3:

Atlanta went after talented small-school products on Day 3, but none of their selections in Rounds 1-4 were great value picks when compared PFF’s board.

Charleston defensive interior John Cominsky, PFF’s No. 175 overall player and the Falcons’ pick at No. 135, tested extremely well at the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, but he’ll face a steep learning curve going from Charleston to the NFL.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

Round 1 (5): LB Devin White, LSU

Round 2 (39): CB Sean Bunting, Central Michigan

Round 3 (94): CB Jamel Dean, Auburn

Round 3 (99): S Mike Edwards, Kentucky

Round 4 (107): Edge Anthony Nelson, Iowa

Round 5 (145): K Matt Gay, Utah

Round 6 (208): WR Scott Miller, Bowling Green

Round 7 (215): DI Terry Beckner Jr., Missouri

Day 1:

PFF’s No. 12 overall player in the class, new Tampa Bay linebacker Devin White is an extremely athletic off-ball linebacker with hands down the best coverage ability at the position in this year’s class. His ceiling at the next level is insane. He earned a 90.0 overall grade and an FBS-high 91.6 coverage grade at linebacker in 2018.

“He made probably the three best plays I’ve seen a linebacker — any linebacker in this draft — make all last season because he’s just that different athletically.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Building on White and his coverage ability on Day 2, Tampa Bay made significant upgrades to their secondary and overall coverage defense with all three of their selections on Friday.

Cornerbacks Sean Bunting and Jamel Dean were both top-100 players for us heading into the draft. Dean is an absurdly large cornerback who you might even mistake for a linebacker on tape. That’s before he starts moving, though, as Dean tested as one of the best athletes at the position in Indy. Bunting gave up all of 17 catches this past season on 374 coverage snaps while picking off two passes and breaking up five more. He is tall, long cornerback with great athleticism, all combining for sky-high potential in the NFL.

Safety Mike Edwards, a Cincinnati product who excelled with the Wildcats in his career, didn’t make PFF’s top-250 list when it was all said and done, but he did flash considerable potential in bursts throughout his collegiate career.

Day 3:

Iowa edge defender Anthony Nelson, PFF’s No. 53 overall player in the draft class, has been one of the most productive edge defenders in college football over the past two seasons and has the size to kick inside at times, as well. He needs to develop his moves a bit more before he’s a productive, consistent playmaker at the next level, but he’s a great value pick for Tampa Bay at the top of Round 4.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 2 (48): C Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

Round 4 (105): S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, Florida

Round 6 (177): S Saquan Hampton, Rutgers

Round 7 (231): TE Alize Mack, Notre Dame

Round 7 (244): LB Kaden Elliss, Idaho

Day 1:

After trading away their 2019 first-rounder in a move for Marcus Davenport a year ago, New Orleans was without a top-32 pick in this year’s draft.

Day 2:

Though limited to just one pick on Day 2 of this year’s draft, the Saints still found a way to scoop up a high-floor, cerebral interior offensive lineman in former Texas A&M center Erik McCoy. Slotted as PFF’s No. 80 overall player, McCoy is a bit of a reach at pick No. 48, but what he brings to the table is still valuable. His tape suggests a player though who’s one of the most complete interior linemen in this class.

Day 3:

Former Florida safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson shouldn’t have been available at pick No. 105, but New Orleans did the right thing and kept him from sliding any further. Gardner-Johnson is perfect for the slot/safety hybrid role in today’s NFL. He led all secondary players with 22 coverage stops this past season. He earned a second-round grade from PFF prior to the draft.

Idaho’s Kaden Elliss earned an impressive 87.7 overall grade playing a mix of edge defender and off-ball linebacker for Idaho in 2017. He is another solid pick for the Saints having come off the board at pick No. 244.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

Round 1 (14): Edge Brian Burns, Florida State

Round 2 (37): OT Greg Little, Ole Miss

Round 3 (100): QB Will Grier, West Virginia

Round 4 (115): Edge Christian Miller, Alabama

Round 5 (154): RB Jordan Scarlett, Florida

Round 6 (212): OT Dennis Daley, South Carolina

Round 7 (237): WR Terry Godwin, Georgia

Day 1:

A favorite of PFF Senior Content & Strategy Analyst Austin Gayle’s, Florida State edge defender Brian Burns is special. He’s a freakish athlete with great bend that can win outside with the best of them. He’s also a very, very smart player that will only continue to get better at the next level. He also earned a career-high 87.2 overall grade in 2018.

“Burns is much more refined [than Leonard Floyd] in terms of using his hands… So, with the upward trajectory of his career, he’s the kind of guy I bet on to continue to succeed at the NFL level.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Ole Miss offensive tackle Greg Little and West Virginia signal-caller Will Grier were both top-35 overall players for PFF in this year’s draft. Over the past two seasons, Little allowed all of 26 total pressures on 993 pass-blocking snaps. Grier tied Drew Lock for the NCAA lead with 33 big-time throws and has the second-best best passing grade behind Kyler Murray. Grier won’t start for Carolina, but he’s a capable backup that has a good chance of starting for someone in the NFL in the future.

Day 3:

Carolina’s first two picks of Day 3, former Alabama edge defender Christian Miller and Florida running back Jordan Scarlett, both offer upside if they can put it together at the next level.

Among edge defenders with at least 400 defensive snaps in 2018, Miller ranked 27th in overall grade, tied for 32nd in run-defense grade and tied for 18th in pass-rush grade. He’s a raw prospect with untapped potential having played fewer than 700 defensive snaps in his Crimson tide career.

Scarlett was suspended for the entire 2017 season, putting his future in the NFL in jeopardy. But the Florida back returned to form in 2018, earning the fourth-best rushing grade (86.4) in the 2019 class. He’s a bit of a thumper with surprising speed that should make a living forcing missed tackles in the NFL; he’s a great complement to Christian McCaffrey in Carolina.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

AFC West

Round 1 (4): Edge Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

Round 1 (24): RB Josh Jacobs, Alabama

Round 1 (27): S Johnathan Abram, Mississippi State

Round 2 (40): CB Trayvon Mullen, Clemson

Round 4 (106): Edge Maxx Crosby, Eastern Michigan

Round 4 (129): CB Isaiah Johnson, Houston

Round 4 (137): TE Foster Moreau, LSU

Round 5 (149): WR Hunter Renfrow, Clemson

Round 7 (230): Edge Quinton Bell, Prairie View A&M

Day 1:

Arizona must have had Pro Football Focus’ 2019 NFL Draft Guide in hand for Days 1 & 2 of the 2019 NFL Draft; Oakland’s brass must have lost it. The Raiders drafted high-character, quality football players with each of their first four picks in the 2019 NFL Draft, but they drafted each of them a handful of picks before we at PFF would have selected them.

Starting on Day 1, Mike Mayock, Jon Gruden & Co. selected Clemson Edge Clelin Ferrell, ‘Bama running back Josh Jacobs and Mississippi State safety Johnathan Abram with picks Nos. 4, 24 and 27. None of the three players received first-round grades from PFF.

“[Ferrell] lacks explosion… I didn’t see high-end reps. You didn’t see the dominant type of games… I can’t believe it. I cannot believe this was the pick.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

“Even when a running back, a Saquon Barkley, does a tremendous job, as he did last year, it’s just hard to move the needle because of what the running back position does.” – Pro Football Focus’ George Chahrouri

“He’s great in run-and-hit situations. He plays like his hair’s on fire… He’s bringing attitude to your defense. In terms of coverage ability, he gives you the least valuable thing a safety can bring to the table, and that’s box-underneath-zone ability.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Much of the same continued for Oakland on Day 2, as the team selected PFF’s No. 160 overall player in former Clemson cornerback Trayvon Mullen. Though extremely tall and long, Mullen earned just a 73.5 coverage grade a year ago and failed to earn coverage grades above 80.0 in any of the two years prior.

Day 3:

Oakland found PFF’s 2019 NFL Draft Guide on Day 3 and was quick to use it with their first selection on Day 3.

Former Eastern Michigan edge defender Maxx Crosby, a favorite of Mike Renner’s, is a freakish athlete with quality production and grading, to boot. He has some of the best bend of any edge rusher in this class. He earned grades of 88.2 and 90.6 the past two seasons. He earned the No. 72 overall spot on PFF’s final big board.

LSU tight end Foster Moreau and Clemson’s Hunter Renfrow offer some upside as Day 3 picks, as well. Moreau finished the 2018 season ranked 12th among draft-eligible FBS tight ends in overall grade (76.5) and 10th in receiving grade (82.1). He caught 22-of-27 targets for 272 yards, 12 first downs and two touchdowns while dropping just one pass on the season. He may not look the part, but Renfrow is a crafty slot receiver that can add immediate value to an NFL offense in 2019. He earned a 75.1 receiving grade when lined up in the slot in 2018, ranking 16th among draft-eligible wideouts with at least 200 routes run from the slot.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

Round 1 (20): TE Noah Fant, Iowa

Round 2 (41): OT Dalton Risner, Kansas State

Round 2 (42): QB Drew Lock, Missouri

Round 3 (71): DI Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

Round 5 (156): Edge Justin Hollins, Oregon

Round 6 (187): WR Juwann Winfree, Colorado

Day 1:

Concerns with Iowa tight end Noah Fant’s ball skills, hands, and ability after the catch pushed him out of PFF’s top-32 players in the draft. He’s a freakish athlete that can be a mismatch for defenses when asked to run in a straight line, whether that’s vertically or horizontally, but he needs more polish to be an elite pass-catching tight end in the NFL.

“He just does not make plays outside of the frame of his body. That is worrisome to me, very reminiscent of a young Jared Cook.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Dalton Risner and Drew Lock are both great value picks for Denver on Day 2. Risner started all four seasons at Kansas State and his career low grade was 87.9 overall. Lock paired an NCAA leading 33 big-time throws with only six turnover-worthy plays as a senior. Both Lock and Risner finished as top-40 players in this class for PFF.

Ohio State’s Dre’Mont Jones is another solid pick for the Broncos. Slotted as the No. 62 overall player in the class, Jones is a solid pass-rusher that can make an impact in a rotation early in his career. No player in the FBS rushed the passer more than Dre’Mont Jones’ 500 snaps this past year; the man simply didn’t come off the field and he still produced a 90.5 pass-rushing grade.

Day 3:

Oregon edge defender Justin Hollins was a slight reach for Denver at No. 156, but if he can add to his frame a bit and acquire more pass-rush moves, he can be a quality rotational player in the near future. Hollins is a raw edge prospect with all of the natural tools to excel at the next level. He ranked 16th in the class in overall grade (83.4) and logged a career-high 85.3 pass-rush grade in 2018.

Colorado wideout Juwann Winfree didn’t make PFF’s top-250 list. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder caught 28 passes for 324 yards (123 YAC) and two touchdowns in 2018.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (28): DI Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

Round 2 (60): S Nasir Adderley, Delaware

Round 3 (91): OT Trey Pipkins, Sioux Falls

Round 4 (130): LB Drue Tranquill, Notre Dame

Round 5 (166): QB Easton Stick, North Dakota State

Round 6 (200): LB Emeke Egbule, Houston

Round 7 (242): DI Cortez Broughton, Cincinnati

Day 1:

No man loved Notre Dame’s Jerry Tillery as much as our very own Mike Renner. The long, athletic defensive interior was knocked in the pre-draft process because he has interests outside of football – which still doesn’t make a ton of sense – but Renner didn’t factor in Tillery’s love for reading or traveling into his evaluation. Shocking some, he kept his eyes on the film, advanced statistical production and the grading.

The Bolts got another PFF favorite for a very cheap price, stealing Derwin James at pick No. 17 a year ago and Tillery at No. 28 this year.

Day 2:

Delaware safety Nasir Adderley received a first-round grade from PFF this offseason. The small-school product lit up the Senior Bowl. He also earned a 90.3 overall grade with Delaware a year ago, and his 89.9 2018 coverage grades led all draft-eligible safeties.

Sioux Falls’ Trey Pipkins didn’t make his way onto PFF’s final top-250 list for this year’s draft.

Day 3:

Scooping up former Notre Dame off-ball linebacker Drue Tranquill at pick No. 130, Los Angeles made yet another value pick at the top of Day 3. Tranquill is a former safety turned linebacker with great athleticism and all the intangibles teams normally fall in love with when scouting linebackers. He has been one of the best coverage linebackers in college football over the past couple seasons after earning an 83.3 coverage grade in 2018 and 90.1 in 2017.

Emeke Egbule, PFF’s No. 212 overall player in the class, is a solid pass-rushing off-ball linebacker coming out of Houston. He earned an impressive 76.4 pass-rush grade and totaled 22 total pressures this past season.

Cincinnati’s Cortez Broughton, a favorite of PFF’s Andrew Russell, is a sneaky good pick to take before the frenzy for undrafted free agents starts. During his career at Cincinnati (2014-2018), Broughton racked up 94 quarterback pressures and 98 defensive stops by putting all of his power into a vicious first step. He can apply interior pressure on any down, and he can clear lanes in an instant. Against the run, Broughton was just as efficient. He never fell outside of the top 10 among qualified AAC interior defenders during his final three seasons, posting a run-defense grade over 80.0 each year.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

Round 2 (56): Mecole Hardman, Georgia

Round 2 (63): S Juan Thornhill, Virginia

Round 3 (84): DI Khalen Saunders, Western Illinois

Round 6 (201): CB Rashad Fenton, South Carolina

Round 6 (214): RB Darwin Thompson, Utah State

Round 7 (216): OG Nick Allegretti, Illinois

Day 1:

Kansas City traded its 2019 first-round pick away for veteran edge defender Frank Clark in the days prior to the draft.

Day 2:

Georgia’s Mecole Hardman is a speedster that can blow the top off defenses. With Tyreek Hill’s future in the NFL reportedly in jeopardy, Hardman can fill his shoes as the team’s moving chess piece that can stretch the field and make plays after the catch from the slot or outside the hashes.

A favorite of Steve Palazzolo’s, Virginia cornerback turned safety Juan Thornhill is as versatile as he is athletic. He can do it all in the secondary, whether its match up in man coverage or play zone at varying depths. Slotted as PFF’s No. 58 overall player in the class, Thornhill is a great value pick for KC.

Small-school defensive interior Khalen Saunders is a freakish athlete with upside. He moves like an edge and even played there at times for Western Illinois. He went to the Senior Bowl and had the second-highest win rate among interior players in the one-on-ones. Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner drove home that he should go ahead of Rashan Gary on PFF’s final big board, as well.

Day 3:

Though Kansas City only had picks in Rounds 6 & 7 on Day 3, the team’s brass still made a strong selection in former Utah State running back Darwin Thompson. Held in high regard compared to consensus here at PFF, Thompson is a freakishly athletic, compact running back. He averaged 0.32 forced missed tackles per attempt and 5.1 yards after contact per attempt in 2018, ranking inside the top-five in both categories.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

NFC West

Round 1 (2): Edge Nick Bosa, Ohio State

Round 2 (36): WR Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

Round 3 (67): WR Jalen Hurd, Baylor

Round 4 (110): P Mitch Wishnowsky, Utah

Round 5 (148): LB Dre Greenlaw, Arkansas

Round 6 (176): TE Kaden Smith, Stanford

Round 6 (183): OT Justin Skule, Vanderbilt

Round 6 (198): CB Tim Harris, Virginia

Day 1:

A no-brainer selection for San Francisco, Nick Bosa is the best defensive player in the 2019 NFL Draft and has the potential to be even better than his brother Joey at the next level. If he can stay healthy, he is going to play at a high level in the NFL for a long time.

Day 2:

San Francisco grabbed one of the class’ best route-runners in Deebo Samuel to start Day 2 and then followed that up with a much rawer prospect in Baylor’s Jalen Hurd. Built a bit like a running back, Samuel is a freak after the catch that can ruin defenses in the short and intermediate areas of the field. Hurd, on the other hand, is a former running back turned big slot receiver that has insane measurables but will need polish at the next level.

Day 3:

Virginia’s Tim Harris, though he’s a bit of an older prospect, is a great value pick for the 49ers at pick No. 198. Virginia’s Bryce Hall will get ample attention as part of next year’s class, but his teammate, Harris, is also a very talented cornerback prospect. He earned the 11th-best coverage grade (87.1) in the class this past season.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (1): QB Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

Round 2 (33): CB Byron Murphy, Washington

Round 2 (62): WR Andy Isabella, Massachusetts

Round 3 (65): Edge Zach Allen, Boston College

Round 4 (103): WR Hakeem Butler, Iowa State

Round 5 (139): S Deionte Thompson, Alabama

Round 6 (174): WR KeeSean Johnson, Fresno State

Round 6 (179): G Lamont Gaillard, Georgia

Round 7 (248): OT Joshua Miles, Morgan State

Round 7 (249): DI Michael Dogbe, Temple

Round 7 (254): TE Caleb Wilson, UCLA

Day 1:

Arizona seemingly drafted with Pro Football Focus’ 2019 NFL Draft Guide in hand for Days 1 and 2, starting with PFF’s No. 1 overall player Kyler Murray. The former Oklahoma signal-caller is a game-changer any way you slice it. Whether he’s throwing or running the football, Murray is a premier talent that can change the game on any one play.

Day 2:

PFF’s top cornerback and No. 6 overall player, Byron Murphy is a steal at pick No. 33 for the Cards. He’s best-suited for a zone-heavy scheme given his closing speed and instincts, and he’s also a very aggressive cornerback despite his small stature. He and Patrick Peterson should form quite the duo in 2019.

Another PFF favorite, Massachusetts wide receiver Andy Isabella earned the highest overall grade we’ve ever given a receiver in the PFF College era (2014-Present) in 2018. He’s a speedy deep threat that should pair well with Murray.

At the top of the third round, Arizona snagged a versatile defensive line product in Boston College’s Zach Allen. He can play inside or outside at the next level. He was one of the best run defenders in college football in 2017 before he earned a 90.3 pass-rushing grade this past season. He was an ironman for BC, playing 107 snaps against Wake Forest in 2018.

Day 3:

Surprising no one, the Cardinals’ brass continued to add value on Day 3. Deionte Thompson and Lamon Gaillard were both value picks, finishing at No. 66 and No. 106 on PFF’s final big board. Iowa State wide receiver

Among draft-eligible FBS centers with at least 400 offensive snaps played in 2018, Gaillard ranked inside the top-10 in overall grade (78.2) and run-blocking grade (77.1). He also earned an impressive 77.9 pass-blocking grade in 2018, allowing just eight total pressures across 353 pass-blocking snaps.

Thompson, though he didn’t wow anyone with his testing, makes up for at least some of what he lacks in speed and athleticism with great instincts. He has a great vision head start – dubbed VHS by PFF’s own Sam Monson. He trusts what he sees and flies to the ball both in coverage and in run defense.

Hakeem Butler, the Cards’ pick at No. 103 and PFF’s No. 42 overall player, was a fantastic selection, as well. Butler’s size (6-foot-5, 227 pounds) might suggest a possession receiver, but he had more receptions 20-plus yards downfield (19) than anyone in the draft class.

DRAFT GRADE: EXCELLENT

Round 1 (29): Edge LJ Collier, TCU

Round 2 (47): S Marquise Blair, Utah

Round 2 (64): WR DK Metcalf, Ole Miss

Round 3 (88): LB Cody Barton, Utah

Round 4 (120): WR Gary Jennings, West Virginia

Round 4 (124): G Phil Haynes, Wake Forest

Round 4 (132): CB Ugo Amadi, Oregon

Round 5 (142): LB Ben Burr-Kirven, Washington

Round 6 (204): RB Travis Homer, Miami (Fla)

Round 6 (209): DI Demarcus Christman, Florida State

Round 7 (236): WR John Ursua, Hawaii

Day 1:

Seattle gathered multiple picks in the 2019 NFL Draft with trades late in the pre-draft process. Landing LJ Collier at No. 29 was somewhat of a reach given that he finished as PFF’s No. 54 overall player, but his signature bull-rush move should translate to the NFL. He plays the game with mean intentions and will ruin weaker offensive tackles if given the opportunity.

Day 2:

Utah products Cody Barton and Marquise Blair will both need time to develop into every-down starters, but they both bring something special to the table. Barton is an above-average athlete with good coverage ability that can get better with NFL coaching. Blair, like Collier, is an aggressive player that lays the boom on the defensive side of the ball.

Why DK Metcalf slid to No. 47 overall is still a question that needs to be answered, but he nor Seattle should really care at this point. He finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s top wide receiver, and he should do some damage as a top target for Russell Wilson this year and beyond, especially with Doug Baldwin reportedly considering retirement.

Day 3:

Pro Football Focus’ Director of Consumer Operations Sam Monson was a big fan of Gary Jennings’ game going into this year’s draft. Jennings finished the 2018 season ranked just behind Iowa State’s Hakeem Butler in overall grade, earning an 81.4 mark across 589 offensive snaps. He also ranked 15th among draft-eligible FBS wide receivers with at least 300 routes run in yards per route run at 2.69.

PFF’s No. 101 overall player in the class, Washington off-ball linebacker Ben Burr-Kirvin ranked second behind LSU’s Devin White in coverage grade (91.2) in 2018, and his 91.2 overall grade ranked fourth among draft-eligible FBS off-ball linebackers with 400-plus defensive snaps played.

Miami (Fla.) Travis Homer is a talented, athletic back that can make a living at the next level catching passes out of the backfield or beating defenses to the edge on outside runs. He’ll need to improve his play between the tackles to find a primary role in the NFL. He earned 74.4 and 68.0 overall grades in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 2 (61): S Taylor Rapp, Washington

Round 3 (70): RB Darrell Henderson, Memphis

Round 3 (79): CB David Long, Michigan

Round 3 (97): OT Bobby Evans, Oklahoma

Round 4 (134): Greg Gaines DI, Washington

Round 5 (169): T David Edwards, Wisconsin

Round 7 (243): S Nick Scott, Penn State

Round 7 (251): LB Dakota Allen, Texas Tech

Day 1:

Los Angeles sent picks Nos. 31 and 203 to the Falcons in exchange for picks Nos. 45 and 79 on Thursday night.

Day 2:

Trading down multiple times on Day 2, Los Angeles didn’t make their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft until pick No. 61, where they made value selection in safety Taylor Rapp. The former Washington safety is a sure tackler with a high-floor projection to the NFL. His slow 40-yard dash scared teams away, but Los Angeles should be happy to add Rapp — PFF’s No. 38 overall player in the class — where they did.

Michigan cornerback David Long, another PFF favorite, was a steal for the Rams. Coming off the board at No. 79 overall, Long had fantastic production in Ann Arbor. He allowed all of 18 catches on 595 coverage snaps in his entire college career at Michigan.

Darrell Henderson and Bobby Evans weren’t as favorable as Rapp and Long, but both players still bring a lot to the table. Henderson is a big play waiting to happen with his long speed and ability to force missed tackles. Evans, on the other hand, allowed just 20 total pressures across his 441 pass-blocking snaps in 2018, and he earned an impressive 78.2 pass-blocking grade playing left tackle for Oklahoma. He earned 76.8 and 86.2 overall grades playing right tackle in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Day 3:

Greg Gaines, though no one will love his arm length, got the job done at Washington as a top-end defensive interior for the Huskies. He was one of the best run defenders in college football but flashed some pass-rushing chops at the Senior Bowl, where he had the third-best win rate among interior players in the 1-on-1s.

David Edwards’ Wisconsin pedigree didn’t drive him up the PFF big board, as he finished at No. 239 on the final top-250 list. Edwards makes his money in the run game, as the former Wisconsin tackle ranked tied for ninth in the class in run-blocking grade (76.6). His 57.8 pass-blocking grade in 2018 is what drags him down to this spot.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

AFC North

Round 2 (46): CB Greedy Williams, LSU

Round 3 (80): LB Sione Takitaki, BYU

Round 4 (119): S Sheldrick Redwine, Miami (Fla.)

Round 5 (155): LB Mack Wilson, Alabama

Round 5 (170): K Austin Seibert, Oklahoma

Round 6 (189): G Drew Forbes, Southeast Missouri

Round 7 (221): CB Donnie Lewis, Tulane

Day 1:

The Browns traded away their first-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft for Giants wideout Odell Beckham Jr.

Day 2:

Cleveland may have been without a first-round pick in this year’s draft, but they still managed to come away from Day 2 with a first-round talent in former LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. A sticky man corner with some of the best match-and-mirror ability in the 2019 class, Williams was highway robbery at pick No. 46 in this year’s draft. Johns Dorsey was smart to sprint his card in for Williams even with tackling concerns in his game.

Sione Takitaki, a former edge defender turned off-ball linebacker at BYU, earned an 88.6 run-defense grade in 2018, ranking tied for 13th among qualifiers. He also earned a 75.9 coverage grade across 365 coverage snaps in 2018. Though there’s a lot to like about his skillset and positional versatility, Takitaki was a bit of a reach at pick No. 80 having landed at pick No. 109 on PFF’s final big board.

Day 3:

PFF wasn’t nearly as high on ‘Bama linebacker Mack Wilson as others in this year’s draft, but he was still a value pick at No. 155 for the Browns. Wilson checks a lot of boxes in that he’s as a former five-star recruit coming out of Alabama, but he’s yet to prove he can turn his limitless potential into results on the field. In his last two years with the Crimson Tide, Wilson earned sub-72.0 overall grades.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

Round 1 (10): LB Devin Bush, Michigan

Round 2 (66): WR Diontae Johnson, Toledo

Round 3 (83): CB Justin Layne, Michigan State

Round 4 (122): RB Benny Snell, Kentucky

Round 5 (141): TE Zach Gentry, Michigan

Round 6 (175): Edge Sutton Smith, Northern Illinois

Round 6 (192): DL Isaiah Buggs, Alabama

Round 6 (192): LB Ulysees Gilbert, Akron

Round 7 (219): OT Derwin Gray, Maryland

Day 1:

The Steelers had to give up picks Nos. 20 and 52 in the 2019 NFL Draft and a third-rounder in the 2020 NFL Draft to get him, but former Michigan off-ball linebacker Devin Bush has a very good chance to be worth the extra draft capital if he can bring his play in Ann Arbor to Pittsburgh. He is a freakishly athletic linebacker with outstanding coverage and pass-rushing ability compared to his peers in this year’s class. He’s also a tone-setter on the defensive side of the ball who craves contact and knows how to lay the boom. He also earned 90.2 and 85.0 overall grades in 2017 and 2018, respectively.

“I think Bush is perfect for what the Steelers want from the linebacker position.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

A favorite of practically everyone at the PFF offices, Toledo wide receiver Diontae Johnson is a superb route runner that will be a nightmare for opposing defensive backs to match and mirror at the next level. Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner says it best in that “Johnson just moves differently.” Production fell off a bit for Johnson when AAF superstar Logan Woodside left Toledo after the 2017 season, but Big Ben should help DJ return to form in Pittsburgh.

Michigan State cornerback Justin Layne’s 89.5 coverage grade last year was ninth-best among Power-5 corners in the nation. Pegged as PFF’s No. 39 overall player in the class, Layne is quite the steal for the Steelers at pick No. 83.

Day 3:

Likely too small to play edge defender at the next level, the 6-foot, 233-pound Sutton Smith should make the transition to off-ball linebacker and bring pass-rush upside in the NFL. He recorded 65 total pressures as an edge defender with Northern Illinois in 2018, good for the second-most pressures in the FBS. He finished the pre-draft process ranked 199th in the class.

After earning a 78.0 overall grade and an 89.2 run-defense grade in 2017, Alabama’s Isaiah Buggs regressed in a larger role in 2018. Predominantly playing edge defender, he earned a 71.6 overall grade and a 74.7 run-defense grade across 747 defensive snaps this past season.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (25): WR Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Round 3 (85): Edge Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech

Round 3 (93): WR Miles Boykin, Notre Dame

Round 4 (113): RB Justice Hill, Oklahoma State

Round 4 (123): G Ben Powers, Oklahoma

Round 4 (127): CB Iman Marshall, USC

Round 5 (160): DI Daylon Mack, Texas A&M

Round 6 (197): QB Trace McSorley, Penn State

Day 1:

Earning 85.2 and 85.0 overall grades in 2017 and 2018, Oklahoma wideout Marquise Brown is a big play waiting to happen that only fell to No. 25 due to injury. Brown was a threat to take it to the house every time he touched the ball last season – he broke 17 tackles on 77 catches and scored 10 touchdowns in 2018.

“From a team-building perspective, this was the type of receiver that they should have been targeting, that you want in Baltimore… He is going to be tough for opposing defensive backs, very much Desean Jackson-esque in that regard.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Former Louisiana Tech edge defender Jaylon Ferguson recorded 64 total pressures in 2018, the third-most of any FBS edge defender in this year’s class. He also ranked fifth among qualifiers in pass-rush win percentage at 23.4%. However, his poor athleticism and change of direction limit him in the NFL. He doesn’t win with speed or athleticism, forcing him to rely on bull-rush moves more than he’ll likely get away with at the next level. He finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s No. 143 overall player.

A smart, improving wideout coming out of Notre Dame, Miles Boykin is a freakish athlete with all the potential in the world to be special in the NFL. He blew the doors off the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine and impressed many, including PFF’s Austin Gayle, in interviews. He also has some of the best hands in college football with only three drops on 62 catchable passes this past season.

Day 3:

Texas A&M defensive interior Daylon Mack and Oklahoma guard Ben Powers were two solid additions for the Ravens on Day 3. Mack performed well at the Senior Bowl and turned in a strong 2018 season with Texas A&M in 2018, earning an 80.2 overall grade and an 81.2 run-defense grade across his 491 defensive snaps. Powers earned 87.8 and 88.9 pass-blocking grades with Oklahoma in 2017 and 2018, respectively. He allowed just 21 total pressures across 1,177 pass-blocking snaps in his three-year college career.

USC cornerback Iman Marshall, a favorite of Sam Monson’s in this class, is another solid addition for Baltimore on Day 3. Marshall recorded a 30.2% forced incompletion percentage in 2018, ranking fourth among draft-eligible cornerbacks with at least 25 targets.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

Round 1 (11): OT Jonah Williams, Alabama

Round 2 (52): TE Drew Sample, Washington

Round 3 (72): LB Germaine Pratt, NC State

Round 4 (104): QB Ryan Finley, NC State

Round 4 (125): DI Renell Wren, Arizona State

Round 4 (136): G Michael Jordan, Ohio State

Round 6 (182): RB Trayvon Williams, Texas A&M

Round 6 (210): LB Deshaun Davis, Auburn

Round 6 (211): RB Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma

Round 7 (223): CB Jordan Brown, South Dakota State

Day 1:

Pro Football Focus’ No. 4 overall player in the class, offensive tackle Jonah Williams was a steal for Cincinnati at pick No. 11 in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. While many want to kick him inside to guard, Williams should have his chance to prove himself at tackle in the NFL after earning impressive run-blocking and pass-blocking grades as a three-year starter with ‘Bama split between right and left tackle. Williams’ high-end production should translate to the next level quite easily.

Day 2:

Among draft-eligible FBS tight ends with at least 300 offensive snaps played in 2018, Sample ranked 14th in overall grade (75.5) and first in run-blocking grade (82.3). But Sample’s admirable efforts as a blocker still shouldn’t have warranted such a high selection on Friday. The former Washington tight end entered the draft as the No. 192 overall player in the class on PFF’s final big board.

NC State’s Germaine Pratt doesn’t enter the NFL with great coverage ability, but his pass-rushing ability and run defense were both outstanding last season. Earning an 84.7 pass-rush grade and a 90.3 run-defense grade, Pratt turned in the seventh-best overall grade (90.3) among qualifying off-ball linebackers in this class in 2018. PFF was higher on other off-ball linebackers still available at pick No. 72, but Pratt still wasn’t as big of a reach as Sample given that he landed at No. 115 on our board.

Day 3:

Cincinnati traded up on Day 3 to snag former NC State quarterback Ryan Finley at the top of the fourth round, a great move on all accounts. Largely because the board reflects positional value, Finley was slotted as a top-100 player for PFF in this year’s class and well worth the No. 104 selection. He lacks the type of arm strength most would like to see at the NFL level, but throw for throw he’s one of the most accurate QBs in the class.

Former South Dakota State cornerback Jordan Brown, PFF’s No. 150 overall player, was another great value pick for the Bengals on Day 3. Brown is a big, physical cornerback who dominated lesser FCS competition in his career at South Dakota State.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE

NFC North

Round 1 (12): Edge Rashan Gary, Michigan

Round 1 (21): S Darnell Savage, Maryland

Round 2 (44): C Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

Round 3 (75): TE Jace Sternberger, Texas A&M

Round 5 (150): DI Kingsley Keke, Texas A&M

Round 6 (185): CB Ka’dar Hollman, Toledo

Round 6 (194): RB Dexter Williams, Notre Dame

Round 7 (226): LB Ty Summers, TCU

Day 1:

Michigan edge defender Rashan Gary’s production has yet to catch up to his freakish athleticism. He earned a 68.3 pass-rushing grade this past season, and his career-high pass-rush grade in 2017 was just 72.7. He finished the pre-draft process ranked just 48th on PFF’s final big board as a result.

For Green Bay to get the best from Gary, to paraphrase PFF’s Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner, the team should kick him inside of newly signed edge defenders Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. Gary’s best reps at the college level came against guards, so a move inside to 3-4 defensive end opposite Mike Daniels in Green Bay’s defensive scheme should suit him best.

Day 2:

Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins, a first-round talent on PFF’s big board, fell to Green Bay at pick No. 44 on Friday. He brings great balance and control to the table in pass protection, as evidenced by his 83.9 pass-blocking grade and five pressures allowed in 2018.

“He has all the tools necessary to be one of the best interior offensive linemen in the NFL.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

A favorite of Steve Palazzolo’s in this year’s tight end class, Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger earned a career-high 72.7 overall grade in 2018 and finished as PFF’s No. 3 tight end and No. 67 overall player in the 2019 class. He’s better suited to run a normal route tree and be a volume pass-catcher than Iowa’s Noah Fant.

“He can stretch the seam. He’s got really good skills after the catch, much different than [Noah] Fant who we really haven’t seen break tackles.” – Pro Football Focus’ Senior Analyst Steve Palazzolo

Day 3:

The Ka’dar Hollman pick at No. 185 was a head-scratcher, but Green Bay did come away from Day 3 two relative steals Texas A&M defensive interior Kingsley Keke and former Notre Dame running back Dexter Williams.

Keke was played a bit out of position on the edge at A&M and should kick inside in the league. He dominated rushing from the interior at the Senior Bowl with the highest win rate among all DTs.

Williams averaged just 3.4 yards after contact per attempt and 0.13 forced missed tackles per attempt with the Fighting Irish in 2018, but he flashed high-end potential in bursts and impressed many with his big-play ability.

DRAFT GRADE: ABOVE AVERAGE

Round 1 (8): TE TJ Hockenson, Iowa

Round 2 (43): LB Jahlani Tavai, Hawaii

Round 3 (81): S Will Harris, Boston College

Round 4 (117): Edge Austin Bryant Ege, Clemson

Round 5 (146): CB Amani Oruwarlye, Penn State

Round 6 (184): WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion

Round 6 (186): RB Ty Johnson, Maryland

Round 7 (224): TE Isaac Nauta, Georgia

Round 7 (229): DI P.J. Johnson, Arizona

Day 1:

Detroit didn’t get great positional value by selecting former Iowa tight end TJ Hockenson at No. 8 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, but they did at least get the best tight end in the class. He had the second-highest receiving grade among tight ends in college football this past year, dropping one pass on 51 catchable targets, and finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s No. 21 overall player.

“He’s better than Eric Ebron. Even though he didn’t test out as freakishly as Ebron, this guy knows the nuances of the tight end position already. He knows how to run routes. He has very sure hands.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

The Lions picked up more value in the third round than they did in the second round of this year’s draft. Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai is best against the run, but even his best isn’t anything to fall in love with at pick No. 43. Tavai entered the draft as PFF’s No. 237 overall player in the class.

Boston College safety Will Harris, PFF’s No. 111 overall player in the draft, didn’t breach the top-50 in terms of overall grade, but he has turned in 74.0-plus overall grades as a primary player in Boston College’s defense in each of the past three years.

Day 3:

Penn State cornerback Amani Oruwariye, a long, athletic outside cornerback that settled in at No. 36 on PFF’s draft board, fell all the way down to pick No. 146 for reasons unknown. What we do know is that he may be the steal of the draft.

Oruwariye had the best week of any corner at the Senior Bowl, notching the highest win rate among all defenders in the one-on-ones. He also turned in two strong years of grading in 2017 and 2018.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

Round 1 (18): C Garrett Bradbury, NC State

Round 2 (50): TE Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

Round 3 (102): RB Alexander Mattison, Boise State

Round 4 (114): OG Dru Samia, Oklahoma

Round 5 (162): LB Cameron Smith, USC

Round 6 (190): DI Armon Watts, Arkansas

Round 6 (191): S Marcus Epps, Wyoming

Round 6 (193): T Olisaemeka Udoh, Elon

Round 7 (217): CB Kris Boyd, Texas

Round 7 (239): WR Dillon Mitchell, Oregon

Round 7 (247): WR Olabisi Johnson, Colorado State

Round 7 (250): LS Austin Cutting, Air Force

Day 1:

The No. 2 center on our board heading into the 2019 NFL Draft, NC State’s Garrett Bradbury gives Minnesota a finesse run blocker that can take the team’s run game to the next level, specifically when asked to work inside an outside-zone scheme. He was a top-five graded center each of the past two seasons and the highest-graded Power-5 center in this draft class both years, as well.

“He is a rare athlete for the position, ran a 4.92 40-yard dash at the Combine, and his three-cone (7.41s) and short shuttle (4.53s) are elite for offensive linemen in the NFL. And it shows up on tape. He can make any block you ask him to, and he locates linebackers at the second level at an elite level.” – Pro Football Focus’ Lead Draft Analyst Mike Renner

Day 2:

Irv Smith Jr., who joins the Vikings at just 20 years old, ranked tied for first in the class in yards per route run (2.56) in 2018 and finished the pre-draft process as PFF’s No. 84 overall player. He’s an athletic tight end with great yards-after-the-catch ability who should help the Vikes move on from the more expensive veteran option at tight end, Kyle Rudolph.

Built like a freight train, new Vikings running back Alexander Mattison brings a rare combination of size, athleticism, and football IQ to the table. The 5-foot-11, 221-pound back recorded a top-five 10-yard split at the Combine and forced the third-most missed tackles of any back in the FBS in 2018. With Dalvin Cook’s ability to stay on the field in question and Latavius Murray now off the books, Mattison should see the field early in his career.

Day 3:

Minnesota put at least a few of their nine picks on Day 3 to good use. Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell, PFF’s No. 154 overall player, and Arkansas defensive interior Armon Watts, PFF’s No. 124 overall player, were two of the Vikes’ value picks.

Watts turned in an impressive 86.1 pass-rush grade with Arkansas in 2018, ranking seventh among draft-eligible interior defensive linemen. He’s an underrated pass-rushing interior defensive lineman in this class.

Mitchell turned in a career year with the Ducks in 2018, earning an 80.8 overall grade and an 82.5 receiving grade in the process. He also ranked 11th in yards per route run (2.90) among draft-eligible FBS wide receivers with 300 or more routes run in 2018. He’s a bit raw, but his natural tools are intriguing.

Dru Samia, a nasty Oklahoma guard with upside, is another solid pick for Minnesota. He’ll need to improve his technique a bit and dial back his aggression to start long term, but his ceiling is exciting.

DRAFT GRADE: BELOW AVERAGE

Round 3 (10): RB David Montgomery, Iowa State

Round 4 (126): WR Riley Ridley, Georgia

Round 6 (205): CB Duke Shelley, Kansas State

Round 7 (222): RB Kerrith Whyte, Florida Atlantic

Round 7 (238): CB Stephen Denmark, Valdosta State

Day 1:

Chicago traded away their 2019 first-rounder to Oakland as part of the deal that sent Khalil Mack to the Windy City. Mack earned a 90.7 overall grade in his first year with the Bears, making it four consecutive years now that he’s earned a 90.0-plus overall grade. He’s #good.

Day 2:

The Bears’ only pick on Day 2 and a product of a trade up on Friday, was former Iowa State running back David Montgomery. Pro Football Focus’ No. 2 running back and No. 79 overall player, Montgomery broke the PFF record in forced missed tackles with 99 a year ago. He isn’t the fastest back in the world, but his contact balance and elusiveness is easily the best in the class.

“He’s been a PFF darling pretty much from the beginning – our highest-graded running back last season and an absolute broken tackle machine.” – Pro Football Focus’ Director of Consumer Operations Sam Monson

Day 3:

Chicago came away from Day 3 with a steal in the fourth round in former Georgia wide receiver Riley Ridley. He isn’t the fastest guy in the class, but Ridley is a crisp route-runner that knows how to win with his limitations on intermediate and deep routes.

Georgia had an embarrassment of riches at the playmaker positions, which held Ridley to only 60 targets last season. Like his brother Calvin, Riley is an exceptional route runner, but unlike Calvin, lacks top-end speed.

DRAFT GRADE: AVERAGE