Miami return man Jakeem Grant asked to learn outside WR
- The Miami Dolphins have reportedly asked Jakeem Grant to learn outside receiver positions.
- Grant was primarily a return man during his rookie year, scoring on a punt return and averaging 8.3 yards per punt return.
- He played just 19 snaps on offense over the season, and was targeted once.
- Of those 19 snaps, eight of them came at outside receiver positions, with the other 11 coming inside from the slot.
- At 5-foot-6 and 169 pounds, itâ€™s going to be a challenge to carve a traditional role for him on offense whatever the position.
