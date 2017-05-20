Miami return man Jakeem Grant asked to learn outside WR

| 1 hour ago
(Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

  • The Miami Dolphins have reportedly asked Jakeem Grant to learn outside receiver positions.
  • Grant was primarily a return man during his rookie year, scoring on a punt return and averaging 8.3 yards per punt return.
  • He played just 19 snaps on offense over the season, and was targeted once.
  • Of those 19 snaps, eight of them came at outside receiver positions, with the other 11 coming inside from the slot.
  • At 5-foot-6 and 169 pounds, itâ€™s going to be a challenge to carve a traditional role for him on offense whatever the position.2017-05-07_09-43-29

| Senior Analyst

Sam is a Senior Analyst at Pro Football Focus, as well as a contributor to ESPN.

  • Mark Doyle

    Too much speed not to use him. He is the fastest player in the AFC East.