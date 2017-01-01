PFF scouting report: Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri

The PFF analysis team breaks down the prospects of Missouri's Charles Harris ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Name: Charles Harris

School: Missouri

Position fit: Edge defender, either outside linebacker in a 3-4 or defensive end in a 4-3

Stats to know: Averaged a sack, hit or hurry once every 6.0 pass-rushing attempts in 2016

What he does best:

Has arguably the best spin move among pass-rushers in this draft class. Can get into the body of an opposing offensive tackle and spin free at speed. Picked up nine of his 59 total pressures on spins.

Very good get-off on pass-rushes. Helped him to a pass-rushing productivity rating of 14.4 on rushes from the right side of the defense, seventh-best among 3-4 outside linebackers in 2016.

Consistently one of the nation’s top pass-rushers in two years as a starter. Had the ninth-best pass-rushing grade among edge defenders in 2015, and 12th-best in 2016.

Got the better of draftable prospect Dan Skipper when Missouri took on Arkansas, beating him for two hits, a hurry and a forced holding penalty.

Had at least five pressures in eight of the 12 games he played in this year.

Biggest concern:

Pushed around far too easily against the run this season. Didn’t offer much resistance against down blocks, and his run stop percentage of just 4.9 percent was tied for 91st-best among 3-4 outside linebackers.

Caught over pursuing far too often. Sometimes inside, sometimes outside, and sometimes upfield. Seemed to lose track of the play.

Was overpowered by opposing offensive tackles at times. Big part of the reason why his run defense grade ranked tied for 163 among edge defenders in 2016.

Needs to develop more moves as a pass-rusher. Can win with speed off the edge, and with a devastating spin move, but lack of power shows up on bull rushes.

Player comparison: Shane Ray, Denver Broncos

Like his fellow Missouri alum, Harris needs a little bit of time to develop in the NFL. His spin move and speed off the edge are fantastic, but he needs to develop more to his repertoire if he is to be a top pass-rusher in the NFL.

Bottom line:

The good from Harris is very good. He can make a fool out of offensive linemen with his signature spin move, and it’s good enough to cause problems for tackles the NFL too. That being said, the lack of variety in his pass-rushing arsenal, along with his lack of strength against the run, especially in 2016, does give cause for concern. He may be limited to a pass-rushing role at the next level.