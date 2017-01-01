It’s time for the Dolphins to draft help for Ndamukong Suh
36 mins ago
- Miami’s run defense has been on the decline the past three seasons. ranking (in terms of PFF grades) 15th in 2014, 20th in 2015, and 28th in 2016.
- Since he’s joined the team, Ndamukong Suh has accounted for 56.9 percent of the run stops among all of the Dolphins’ defensive tackles. Suh had 62 run stops over the past two seasons; the second-most recorded by a Dolphins’ defensive tackle over that span was 19 by Earl Mitchell.
- Jordan Phillips – Miami’s second-round draft pick in 2015 – improved in his second year, while seeing an increase in workload, but his 48.1 run-defense grade last season still ranked just 83rd among 117 qualified defensive interior players.
- Larry Ogunjobi, PFF’s 127th overall ranked prospect, could be an option as a mid-round pick. Ogunjobi totaled 77 run stops in two seasons and had a 14.2 run-stop percentage last season, first among draft-eligible interior defenders. He was also fourth among all defensive interior FBS players last season with a 90.4 run-defense grade.